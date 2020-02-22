12 Ways To Support A Friend Going Through A Tough Time

It can be tough to know exactly what to do when a friend is going through a crisis. Whether they're going through a breakup, a death in their family, a health issue, or something else entirely, you'll want to give them as much support as possible. But the right words don't always come to mind. Even when you're trying to help, it can feel like you're getting it all wrong.

It's important not to judge yourself for being a bit unsure of what to say in these moments. "It can often feel intimidating or uncomfortable," Allie Friedmann, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist, tells Bustle. People can isolate themselves during tough times, Friedmann says, or cope differently than you might have predicated, which further complicates the issue.

"When trying to help a friend, it is important to meet that friend where [they are]," Friedmann says. "You may want to solve the problem or want your friend's negative feelings to go away, but if [they are] not ready, then your efforts could feel like an attack or dismissal, rather than supportive."

Here’s how to support a friend going through a difficult time, according to experts.

1 Offer To Hang Out Shutterstock If you don't know what to do or say, start by hanging out. "Just being there, without expectation or distraction, means a lot," Rev. Connie L. Habash, MA, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist, tells Bustle. "Many people don’t take the time to simply be present with each other, even if it’s just washing dishes together, taking a walk, or hanging out on the couch." It's so simple yet so effective. Give them your attention, Habash says, and they will feel valued, loved, and cared for.

2 Be There & Listen If you're trying to give advice and coming up empty, that's actually OK. "When someone we love is going through pain and sorrow, we feel pressure to have to say something, to come up with a way to make them feel better," Habash says. But often it's best to just listen and let them express themselves. "They need to know that you can tolerate being with them in their pain, and that someone understands what they’re going through," Habash says.

3 Save The Advice For Later In the same vein, resist the urge to offer advice or find solutions to their problems, Friedmann says, unless they want that. "Listen first, with curiosity and without judgment," she suggests. "It is uncomfortable to sit with people's negative emotions, but offering solutions without being asked can often feel like you are dismissing [their] feelings, rather than creating a space for them to experience what it is that's hurting them." Not to mention, things like breakups and deaths can't be fixed. "Showing we care enough to listen without an agenda," Friedmann says, "is how we can support friends going through these experiences."

4 Validate Their Feelings One way to respond without offering advice is by validating their feelings. If they tell you about their problem and say they're scared, Friedmann says, try responding with, "That is so hard and scary. It makes so much sense why you feel this way given what's going on. I'm here to listen." There are lots of ways you can be a better listener to your friend. Try reflecting back what's been said by offering a quick recap of what they've shared so far, in a natural way. "Reflection and summary help convey to your friend that you are both listening and hearing what [they are] saying," Friedmann says.

5 Avoid Using Clichés Shutterstock There's lots of advice out there that sounds good but isn't actually very helpful, which is why it's often best to simply say, "I don't know what to say" if you're at a loss, Salina Schmidgall, M.Ed, PLPC, NCC, a national certified counselor, tells Bustle. It's refreshing and better than falling back on a tired cliché like, "There are plenty of fish in the sea" or "It's all going to be OK," Schmidgall says.

6 Run Errands For Them If your friend is busy dealing with a crisis, offering to help with their everyday chores can come as a huge relief. "Doing the laundry or running to the grocery store for [them] may ease up their stress and make it easier to deal with their troubles," Habash says. "It will also convey how much you care about them." Send a quick text and see if they need anything, or choose a time to stop by with a few grocery staples. It's a good way to show you care.

7 Ask How You Can Help If you're unsure how to support a friend, ask what they'd prefer. "Oftentimes when we help a friend who is going through a crisis [...] we tend to care and support them in a way that we would want to be cared for and supported," Dr. Holly N. Sawyer, PhD, MS, LPC, NCC, CAADC, a licensed psychotherapist with Life First Therapy, LLC, tells Bustle. But they may want something entirely different. While you may need to vent and cry, they may crave a little time alone, or vice versa. Focus on who your friend is as a person, and cater your response to them. If they aren't sure what they need, it's best not to force them to do something, even if it seems like it would help. Being there is enough, Sawyer says.

8 Keep Checking In If you haven't heard from your friend, don't hesitate to send a text to find out how they are. And keep doing so, possibly even longer than seems necessary. "We shouldn’t be scared to check in with our friend and simply ask if they want to talk about it or not," Vicki Smith, LPC, a licensed professional counselor and psychotherapist, tells Bustle. Sometimes people need to talk about their feelings for months, Smith says. But don't push them to talk if they don't want to. "If we push, the person goes into their shell like a turtle or snaps at us to back off," Smith says. "That is simply a signal they aren’t ready. But it doesn’t hurt to keep showing them you are there when they are ready."

9 Ask Open-Ended Questions MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Another way to find out what they need is by asking open-ended questions, Friedmann says. This will create space for them to share how they're feeling and let you know what they need. It can also be comforting, if they're OK with it, to use non-verbal body language while you're chatting in order to convey care, Friedmann says. Think about placing your arm on their shoulder, offering a hug, or sitting close to them on the couch.

10 Take Care Of Yourself There are a lot of nice things to do for a friend going through a hard time. However, sometimes this leads into you neglecting your own needs, which doesn’t help anyone. “It may sound counterintuitive when someone you love is struggling, but they need to know you're alright,” Nicole Richardson, LPC-S, LMFT-S, licensed marriage and family therapist, tells Bustle. As she point out, when you’re on an airplane, they tell you in an emergency to put your own oxygen mask on before assisting others. “When someone you care about is struggling, taking care of yourself allows the person who is struggling to get your best, which is what they need,” says Richardson.

11 Leave Space For Joy Depending on the situation your friend is going through, it doesn’t have to be all straight-faced seriousness 24/7. Sometimes a little lighthearted distraction is all a person needs to lift their spirits, even if only for a moment. “Even in the darkest times, there are opportunities for laughter and light,” offers Richardson. “It's OK to tell a joke or be silly sometimes. If your friend isn't ready to laugh, that's OK — they just aren't ready yet.” What’s important is that you’re there for them, and making them smile will come along eventually.

12 Get Moving With Them Ever go on one of those “mental health walks” TikTok loves so much (“going on a silly little walk for my silly mental health”)? Taking a second to get outside and clear your head can do wonders for the psyche. “When someone is suffering, it can be important to move around and get some air,” says Richardson. “Offer to go for a walk with them or even a long drive. Fresh air and sunlight can be powerful reminders of life, especially if you can get in nature.” If they’re feeling really down, your friend might not want to initiate a walk or a drive — that’s why it’s important to have an encouraging friend (aka you) who can help motivate them to get up and going.

There's no right answer when it comes to helping a friend in crisis. But you can certainly show how much you care by finding ways to be there for them.

Experts:

Allie Friedmann, LCSW, licensed clinical social worker and therapist

Rev. Connie L. Habash, MA, LMFT, licensed marriage and family therapist

Salina Schmidgall, M.Ed, PLPC, NCC, national certified counselor

Dr. Holly N. Sawyer, PhD, MS, LPC, NCC, CAADC, licensed psychotherapist with Life First Therapy, LLC

Vicki Smith, LPC, licensed professional counselor and psychotherapist

Nicole Richardson, LPC-S, LMFT-S, licensed marriage and family therapist