You don’t have to be the Samantha of your group to be curious about how to use a rabbit vibrator. In fact, if you’ve heard about the toy from Sex and the City, you may recall that sheepish Charlotte was the one who loved her rabbit the most. Unlike bullet vibrators or wands, rabbits are dual-stimulating sex toys. They feature an external stimulator (usually for clitoral stimulation) and an internal stimulator often used for vaginal penetration. The internal and external parts of the toy each have their own motors that operate at different speeds and patterns for double the pleasure. Per Tyomi Morgan, certified sexologist and Sweet Vibes in-house sexpert, the toy got its name because the external part is shaped like — you guessed it — bunny ears.

According to a 2018 survey from the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy of women ages 18-94, only 18% of respondents reported they could finish from penetration alone. Further, 72% of respondents said they need clitoral stimulation to finish or prefer having it when getting it on. Because rabbit vibes provide penetration and clitoral stimulation, they can increase your chance of having an orgasm.

“Most vulva owners cannot achieve orgasm through penetration alone; they need a mixture of things,” Lovehoney sex toy expert Ashley Cobb tells Bustle. Cobb continues that rabbit vibes simultaneously stimulate multiple erogenous zones, which help the user achieve blended orgasms — or clitoral and G-spot orgasms at the same time. If you struggle to finish during penetrative sex or if you’ve never had an orgasm, the dual power of the rabbit may do you really right.

Will I Like A Rabbit Vibrator?

Before shelling out for a rabbit toy, you probably want to know if it’s the right toy for you. As sex educator Cassandra Corrado explains, everyone’s desires and preferences are different, most people don't inherently know what type of sensations work for them.

“The unsatisfying answer is that you have to try out new things to see how you feel about them,” she tells Bustle. “Everyone's desires and preferences are different, so explore for the sake of knowing yourself better.”

Corrado continues that a rabbit might be right for you if you’re “someone who likes the feeling of internal fullness and external stimulation.” If you like to stimulate your clit with your hand as a partner penetrates you, or always do a two-hand masturbation — you may already know that you like a dual sensation. Still, if you’ve never experienced any sort of simultaneous internal and external stimulation, you may want to try it out. If you already have a toy, try using it as you finger yourself, or try to incorporate clit stimulation during partnered sex.

How To Pick Your First Rabbit Vibrator

Buying a sex toy can be a bit overwhelming. Apart from knowing what brand to buy from, the toys themselves come in so many shapes, sizes, and materials. Cobb notes that the most body-safe toy materials consist of glass, stainless steel, and medical-grade silicone. These toys are generally better for you and less likely to collect bacteria as they’re non-porous and easier to clean. While toys can also be made from rubber, latex, plastic, or jelly, she recommends going with a medical-grade silicone rabbit.

In addition to material, Morgan, Cobb, and Alicia Sinclair, CEO and founder of Le Wand Massager, share some other things to consider before buying a rabbit:

Price: Sex toys really range in the price department. Before falling in love with something out of your budget, decide what you’re able to spend and then start your search in that parameter.

Intensity and Function: Knowing what sensations you want in your toy can help you find the perfect one. Are you looking for a super high-intensity rabbit that thrusts internally? The Natural Motion Thrusting Rabbit may be it. Are you looking for something that rotates internally? The Jessica Rabbit has your number. If you want direct G-Spot stimulation, like someone fingering you, look at LELO’s Ina Wave. Maybe you’re down for something resembling a penis? Try the Femme Funn Booster. Or maybe you want something discrete that could be mistaken for a dog toy — peep the We-Vibe Nova 2. They make rabbits with air stimulators, that simulate oral sex. Heck, there are even heated rabbits that literally warm-up your G-spot. Think about what your dream rabbit would do, then literally Google, “rabbit vibrator that...” From there, you can look at how many speeds or vibration patterns the toy has, and what other customers had to say.

Mode of power: Some rabbits are still battery-powered. While this can be annoying if you don’t have batteries lying around, it saves you from adding another wire to your bundle of chargers.

Noise Level: Does the idea of your family members or roommates hearing your sex toy make you want to hide in a bunker? While quieter toys may be less powerful, they may make you more comfortable (wink-wink) in the long run. Read reviews to get a sense of how noisy your toy is.

Water Resistance: If you like to masturbate in the shower or bath, ensuring your rabbit is waterproof may be important.

Size: If you’re looking to hide your rabbit in a small drawer, you may want something on the smaller side, like a Mini Rabbit. Additionally, if you have physical limitations, a lighter rabbit may be easier for you to hold and use, like the Beginner's Bunny.

How To Use A Rabbit Vibrator

When using a rabbit for the first time, Corrado suggests using it on other parts of your body to see how it feels. Feel it in your hands, then try your nipples, neck, or arms. Play around with the settings and buttons to get a sense of how the toy works.

Once you feel comfortable with the toy, Corrado suggests finding a comfortable place to sit or lie and making sure you feel safe and relaxed. Make sure you have some privacy and set the mood for yourself with music or candles. Once it’s playtime, make sure your toy is fully charged or has new batteries. Friendly reminder: Never use non-waterproof motorized toys in the shower or bathtub. Always lube up your toys, though, with a high-quality water-based lubricant to reduce friction. (Using silicone lube on a silicone toy can erode it and hurt your bod.)

“After adding some water-based lubricant, start on the lowest power, and explore what types of genital stimulation feel good,” Corrado says.

Most rabbits allow you to control the internal and external parts separately. You may want to start out with one, and then add the other when you feel ready for it. Additionally, you may want to insert the internal part and position it in a way that feels good before turning it on.

When using a rabbit vibe, Cobb also recommends experimenting with positions. “Straddle a pillow or surface and practice different movements with your hips to see if you can come into contact with spots that feel good,” she says. Morgan says using it while standing, squatting against a wall, or on your knees instead of lying on your back can feel good, too.

Rabbits can also be used in partner sex. Have your partner use it on you, or show them how you like to use it on yourself. “The [toy] can be used by penis owners who want a break in penetrating with their penis and still keep the stimulation and pleasure flowing,” Morgan says.

How To Store Your Rabbit Vibrator

When it comes to aftercare for you and your rabbit hydration, reflection, hygiene, and proper storage are key. If you played with the toy solo, consider journaling about how the experience went. What are you excited to try next time? What felt good? If you used it with a partner, chat about what you did and didn’t like and if you’d like to use it together another time.

Morgan recommends cleaning and storing the toy as soon as possible. To nix, any potential bacteria, use some sex toy cleaner or some antibacterial soap and warm water. Once it’s clean, throw it back on the charger to make sure it’s ready for next time. After changing, store your rabbit in a cool, dry place, like a makeup bag or a drawer.

When it comes to your sex life, you get to make all the calls. And reaching for a rabbit may give you all sorts of pleasure.

Experts:

Tyomi Morgan, certified sexologist and Sweet Vibes’ in-house sexpert

Ashley Cobb, Lovehoney sex toy expert

Alicia Sinclair, CEO, and founder of Le Wand Massager

Cassandra Corrado, sex educator