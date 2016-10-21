The 20 Best Sex Positions For 2021

Trying out new sex positions is pretty much the spice of life. Or, at the very least, the best way to keep things spicy in the bedroom. Of course, when creating a list of sex positions for 2021, it's impossible to predict just how important that extra dose of excitement might be.

For almost everyone, 2020 was a year spent indoors, hunkering down to keep people safe. You might've found yourself quarantining with a partner, either because you already lived together, or because you decided to create a bubble for yourselves during the pandemic. There were moments (OK, hours and days) of boredom, for sure. But all that extra time spent together created a lot of opportunity to look for ways to have fun at home.

Whether you were hooking up on the couch after a five hour Netflix marathon, or getting hot and heavy in the kitchen while baking banana bread, 2020 was all about finding ways to feel close and connected — while you passed the time.

There's nothing wrong with sticking to what you're used to in the bedroom — not to mention, there's a certain comfort to be found in predictable routine — here are 20 perfect sex positions for 2021, that were all at once fun, experimental, and stress-relieving.

1. Spooning

How to do it: Lying in a spooning position, which means both of you on your sides facing the same direction, the partner with the penis or dildo penetrates the partner with the vulva. From here, the clitoris can easily be stimulated by either partner.

When it’s good for 2021: The year often starts off so cold that people just live in their bed or on the couch, under the covers for days on end, waiting for the spring. This means that you’re probably cuddling a lot, so you’re most likely already in this position!

2. Seated Oral

How to do it: First, you and your partner need to choose who's going to be receiving and who's going to be giving. Next, the receiver sits in the chair and spreads their legs a bit, while their partner gives them oral. Easy peasy.

When it's good for 2021: When was the last time you and your partner practiced seated oral? If you have to pause for even three seconds, it's been too long. Kick off the year by changing that ASAP.

3. Missionary With A Pillow

How to do it: First, the person with the vulva lays on the back with a pillow under their hips. Then, the partner with the penis or dildo gets between their legs and penetrates them from above, so to speak, with both bodies parallel to each other. It makes more sense once you get into position. Promise.

When it’s good for 2021: Again, we have a very cold month, so body heat is key. It’s also probably about February by the time you get to this one on the list, which is the lovey-dovey month containing Valentine’s Day. So a position that’s both great for warmth and intimacy is ideal. Missionary, because you’re looking your partner straight in the eyes, checks all those boxes.

4. Sofa Straddle

How to do it: The person with the penis or dildo sits on the sofa, while the person with the vulva gets on top to be penetrated. Toss on some of your favorite feminist porn to watch in the background, and it's a win-win.

When it's good for 2021: February may technically be a short month, but it feels long AF. If you're sticking to this list in order, then you're probably toward the end of February right about now — unless you did all these 20 sex positions in January, then go you! But if not, this is a great position to try while you're hanging out watching Netflix.

5. Kneeling Reach-Around

How to do it: While the person with the vulva is in the doggy style position (on their hands and knees, as their partner penetrates from behind), the kneeling or standing partner can also reach around to stimulate the clitoris. They can do this with either a toy or their hand.

When it’s good for 2021: Actually, sex with a sex toys is always a good idea — whether it's 2021 or 2050. Because the majority of people with clitorises need stimulation of that clitoris to climax, a toy offers some extra help. Besides, it's about March now; the month where the snow starts to melt and little flower buds start popping up out of the ground. Why not celebrate the change by trying something new?

6. Reverse Cowgirl

How to do it: With the partner who has the penis lying on their back, the partner with the vulva straddles their hips, while facing away from them. Then, once they're penetrated, the person on top can bounce up and down or gyrate.

When it’s good for 2021: As we all know, March 2020 saw the beginning of the pandemic, and a lot more time spent indoors. With everything going on in the world, a little stress-relief is key. And what better way to do so than with a take-charge position?

7. Mutual Masturbation

How to do it: If you've mastered the art of getting yourself off, then this position is an easy one to do. Mutual masturbation is just about you and your partner lying side-by-side and masturbating at the same time.

When it's good for 2021: When you practice mutual masturbation, you not only get aroused by watching your partner pleasure themselves, but you also get a lesson in how you can please your partner even more. And that knowledge will come in handy if you're quarantining together, and have a ton of time on your hands to spice up your sex life.

8. The Lotus

How to do it: Have the partner with the penis or dildo sit with their legs crossed. Next, the person with the vulva lowers themselves into their partner's lap and onto them, while wrapping their legs and arms around their partner's body. Then you begin to rock together.

When it’s good for 2021: This is a sex position that builds intimacy, which is great for all those long days indoors. And again, all the stress. Having a strong intimate connection with your partner might prevent you from from dramatically breaking up just because you're in a bad mood due to too many Zoom calls.

9. X Marks The Spot

How to do it: While the person with the vulva lays on their back, they lift their legs up and cross them at the ankles or knees. With their legs up, the partner with the penis or dildo, while in a standing position, penetrates them. It’s a great position for people with smaller penises to get deeper.

When it’s good for 2021: If you're trying this one in May, then you're about halfway into 2021, and are well versed in the ways of pandemic-living. By now you've moved away from the bed and couch, and are looking for other areas of your house to get it on. This position, in particular, is perfect to try on a countertop or table.

10. The Cross

How to do it: First, the person with the penis or dildo lies casually on their side. You know, as if they were posing for a photo. They can either prop their head up with their arm or rest it on their extended arm. Next, the person with the vulva sort of shimmies themselves into place as if they're sitting on their partner's lap. Then they (the person with the vulva) drapes their legs over their partner's hips so they can be penetrated.

When it's good for 2021: Don't you deserve a break? Don't you deserve intercourse that isn't rushed and is just, well, relaxing? Yes. And halfway through 2021 is the best time to do that.

11. Doggy Style

How to do it: Have the partner with the vulva get on their hands and knees, and have the partner with the penis or dildo penetrate them from a kneeling position from behind. If you can, arch your back for deeper penetration and G-spot stimulation.

When it’s good for 2021: In place of hitting the beach or flying to tropical destinations, consdier livening things up at home with some inventive doggy style.

12. Cowgirl

How to do it: With the penis or dildo owner is on their back, their partner with the vulva straddles them, then lowers themselves onto their partner while facing them. You can either do this while in an up-right, sitting position or while lying flat against each other — it’s your call.

When it’s good for 2021: Cowgirl is a great position to try when you're too sleepy for the other positions, especially if you do it while lying forward against your partner. So, if the doldrums of summer 2021 are getting to you, this may be the best choice.

13. Weak In The Knees

How to do it: Similar to seated oral, you and your partner need to decide who's receiving and giving first. Then, one partner straddles the other partner's face so they can receive oral. Simple as that.

When it's good for 2021: There's never a bad time for anything oral sex related. But what makes this such a great position as the summer starts to wind down is that you're still feeling that friskiness that comes with the summer sun. By October and November, that friskiness probably won't be as intense, so it's time to do "weak in the knees" now.

14. Modified Doggy Style

How to do it: Basically, you’re getting into classic doggy style for this one, but you’re lowering yourselves down so you’re either flat on the bed with the penis or dildo owner on top, or the person with the vulva can prop themselves up a bit by using their elbows.

When it’s good for 2021: It’s a closer, more intimate version of doggy style, which is something you just sometimes want as you begin to realize that — OMG — it's almost September.

15. Advanced Crab Walk

How to do it: First and foremost, harness some patience. Next, realize how important creativity is in one's sex life. Once both those thoughts are locked down, have both you and your partner get into the crab walk position, then the person with the vulva lowers themselves onto their partner's penis or dildo. The vulva owner can either lift their hips up or down, or gyrate. Do whatever feels best.

When it's good for 2021: For many people, September is a new beginning — and not just if your town is slowly starting to reopen. With new beginnings come new adventures and, let's be honest, the "advanced crab walk" position is a new adventure for many people.

16. Legs Up Missionary

How to do it: Starting in missionary position, the person with the vulva lifts their legs in the air. From here, the partner with the penis or dildo penetrates them, while the vulva owner rests their legs on their partner's shoulders.

When it’s good for 2021: Legs up missionary position — also known as the plow — is a great way to clear your mind. It's fun and requires a little bit of energy, so you'll sleep really well afterward.

17. 69

How to do it: While lying next to each other head-to-foot, each partner pulls themselves close so you can give them oral while they orally stimulate you.

When it’s good for 2021: Similar to being plowed, it's easy to temporarily let go of your worries while giving and receiving oral at the same time.

18. The Sideways Straddle

How to do it: Who needs their clitoris stimulated? You do! One of the best positions for clitoral stimulation is the sideways straddle. And guess what? It's easy to do. Have your partner with the penis or dildo lay down flat on their back, with one leg stretched out and one leg bent at the knee. Then, facing away from your partner, slide yourself down onto them so you're penetrated from the back, while being able to use their leg to stimulate your clit.

When it's good for 2021: A proper clitoral orgasm is the perfect way to celebrate the dawn of a new year.

19. Standing

How to do it: With both partners standing and facing each other or away from each other (with a wall for support), the person with the vulva spreads their legs, while the person with the penis or dildo penetrates them. Depending on the height difference, this will involve both the vulva owner guiding the penis owner inside them, as well as some adjusting and readjusting of the standing positions.

When it’s good for 2021: If you aren't traveling home for the holidays, what better way to pass the time than with this position?

20. Missionary

How to do it: The person with the vulva will lie back on bed, while the person with the penis or strap-on will hover over them and enter them. Classic.

When it's good for 2021: You've experimented. You've tried new positions. And now you deserve a break. Do this intimate, easy position to ring in the new year. Then get ready to pick things up again by trying more fun sex positions in 2021.