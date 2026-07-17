Jake Shane’s Wellness Routine Is Delightfully Unhinged

In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Jake Shane shares his workout routine, go-to hangover remedy, and his most toxic gym trait.

If you spent any time on TikTok in early June, there’s a good chance you saw Jake Shane living what looked like the internet’s dream summer vacation: cruising the Mediterranean Sea on a yacht alongside friends including Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou. But between sun-soaked thirst traps and viral lip-sync videos, he was also filming his latest project, “Shake & Train with Jake Shane” for the Alo Wellness Club App — a workout series that’s as unexpected as it is delightfully on-brand.

Watching the 26-year-old comedian and podcast host’s self-deprecating humor feels like FaceTiming your funniest friend. Lately, that humor has found its way into his wellness content: While Shane regularly shares videos from his workouts at Alo — the members-only fitness club frequented by celebrities and supermodels — he's far more likely to joke about his violently shaking legs during Pilates than pretend he’s breezing through reps. When I ask how he balances being a party boy with his newfound dedication to fitness, he shrieks with excitement. “Oh my God, I can’t believe you just called me a party boy — that’s like my dream,” he says excitedly. “Sorry, I know this [interview] is about wellness.”

Yes, he still gets hangovers, but he’ll still make it to Pilates the next morning. That balance — one that makes room for workouts, late nights, and candid conversations about OCD and anxiety — makes Shane’s version of wellness feel far more attainable than aspirational.

Here, Shane opens up about balancing self-care with partying, mental health, and the thrill of a successful Instagram dump.

How do you motivate yourself to work out if you're not feeling it or if you're hungover?

Louie [Chandler], my trainer, would get really mad at me if I don’t go. It’s not like a group Barry’s class — it’s one-on-one. It would be selfish to consistently cancel.

“Then I started drinking again and I was like, ‘Oh my God, life is so beautiful and fun.’”

What’s a healthy habit you've managed to stick with?

Kyle, one of the trainers at Alo in New York, was like, “Just start drinking water.” And I started drinking water and it changed my life.

Do you spike it with anything?

Nope. He was like, “You need to stop putting the LMNTS [electrolytes] in because you’re not running a marathon.” The second I stopped, my face completely depuffed.

What’s a wellness practice you’ll never be convinced to try?

I don’t know because I've gotten behind pretty much everything. NAD, IVs, cupping. I can be convinced and swayed into anything.

Oh — cutting out alcohol completely. I’ll never do it. I did for three weeks before the [Alo] shoot, and I was like, “I feel amazing.” I’ve never looked better. But then I started drinking again and I was like, “Oh my God, life is so beautiful and fun.”

“Working out is the number one thing that helps me when I'm feeling overwhelmed or stressed.”

How do you balance drinking and working out?

If I feel like sh*t, I’m like, “Oh my God, I need to go out less.”

How many days are you working out?

Five, Monday through Friday. Sometimes I’ll do Saturday if there’s a run club.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed or really stressed, what do you like to do to help?

Working out is the number one thing that helps me. I also love to sleep. And I’ve been journaling lately, but I lost my journal in Paris, and I’m really kind of freaking about it.

“I never really thought [talking about mental health] was so taboo, because I grew up always talking about it.”

I need to try that. I love that you’re so open about your mental health because —

Thank you. Oh my God. I literally walked into CVS to get Wellbutrin [earlier], and then everyone started swiping up saying it made them schizophrenic, so I walked right out. I got breakfast and worked out instead. [Editor’s note: There is no evidence that Wellbutrin causes schizophrenia in people who do not already have the condition.]

Has being so candid changed your relationship to your OCD and anxiety, or with your audience at all?

I thought it would, but it hasn’t. It’s nice to talk about. I never really thought it was so taboo because I grew up always talking about it. I guess I learned that it was taboo from speaking about it, and it shouldn’t be. That’s why I keep talking about it.

On social media, your TikTok and your Instagram feel like two different vibes.

I’ve been trying to be cool boy on Instagram, I know.

Tell me about your approach to both.

Oh, God. Well, I needed to really clock myself the other day because it got to a point where it was like, I’m not this person. I was taking the Instagram dumps way too seriously. If my Instagram dump did badly, it would ruin my day — literally ruin my day. I was like, “So no one thinks I'm attractive, my life isn’t cool and appealing to people, and now I’m miserable.”

“If there’s one thing I'm going to do, it’s follow a trend and be a sheep.”

But let me tell you something. When you post a good Instagram dump — like, 15, 20 photos, good song — and it does well, that must be what drugs feel like. And I learned that starting in January, when I started posting my body. I’ve also been experimenting with fashion, so I like to show off the new clothes that I'm wearing. I've been vintage shopping a bunch.

You're also doing single posts now?

OK, because the other day it didn't, and someone was like, “Bring back the single post.” And I was like, “OK.” Because if there’s one thing I'm going to do, it’s follow a trend and be a sheep. I was coloring yesterday, so I posted “I love coloring.” Instagram’s all about experimentation. I low-key think Instagram is really coming back.

What’s your biggest irrational fear?

It really bugs me out to open a refrigerator. They smell so bad. I’m serious, I hate it. I can't do it.

What is the pettiest hill you’ll die on?

I think everything is about me. If I already don’t like somebody and they do something, I will find any reason to make it a slight against me and be petty about it — even if, deep down, I know that they didn’t mean it.

What’s your toxic gym trait?

I always want to check my phone even though I shouldn’t. And I body check a lot — all the time, actually.

You are the first person who’s honest about that.

My trainer has to be like, “You need to stop.” I’m always asking, “Do I look good?” I might be one of the biggest body checkers in the world.

Highly relate, though.

Right? And now we said it. What am I gonna do, pretend that I don’t?

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.