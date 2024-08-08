Paralympic Swimmer Jessica Long Will Be FaceTiming Her Dog From Paris

In Quick Question, Bustle asks women leaders all about advice, from the ways they cope with stress, to how they get ahead in their careers, to what motivates them to overcome obstacles. This week, 29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long talks about her swimming career, her goals for the future, and the mindset that inspires her before every race.

As a little kid, Jessica Long liked to pretend she was a mermaid. Every Sunday she’d visit her grandparents and swim in their pool, and no one could ever get her out of the water. “Being a bilateral amputee, the pool was a place that gave me freedom,” the 32-year-old tells Bustle. “It still gives me that same sense of freedom today.”

After years of playing mermaids, Long’s family eventually learned about the Paralympic Games. “We realized it was this incredible movement of people who were like me,” she says. “It just made sense that I would try out for swimming.” At age 10, Long joined her first competitive swim team. By age 12, she was at her first Paralympics.

There’s no age limit to compete in the Paralympics, but most athletes are between the ages of 18 and 30. Even though Long was by far the youngest Team USA athlete at the 2004 Games in Athens, it didn’t stop her from winning three gold medals in the 100m freestyle, the 400m freestyle, and the 4 × 100m freestyle relay.

Long has raced in every Summer Games since: Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, and now Paris. In total, she’s won 29 medals: 16 gold, eight silver, and five bronze, making her one of the most decorated Paralympians in the world.

After winning her 16th gold in in Tokyo — surpassing her idol, swimmer Erin Popovich, who has 14 Paralympic golds — Long has changed her perspective. “I no longer have anything to prove,” she says. “I have my medals, so I think for me, this year is about proving that others can do this, too. I want to continue to grow the Paralympic movement.”

As a dog mom to her Goldendoodle, Goose, Long is also excited to partner with Nulo’s “Fuel Incredible” campaign, which highlights the connection between athletes and their pets. “Goose has helped my mental health so much while training these past three years,” she says. “Being an athlete is tough, but there's peace in knowing he doesn't care about my performance. He’s always just excited to see me.”

Below, Long talks about a typical training day, life in the Olympic Village, and FaceTiming Goose.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How does it feel to be at the Paralympics for the sixth time?

I took a short break after Tokyo, then decided to come back. It was one of my best decisions. I love feeling the pressure of the Games. We didn't have people watching us last time, so my whole family is coming this year. I’m one of six kids, and my husband, Lucas, will be there too. He was my boyfriend at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, so it’ll be really cool to see everything come full circle.

You were only 12 at your first Paralympic Games. What was it like to compete so young?

It was a pretty big shock to make the team, but I somehow performed really well in Trials, and then I won three golds. I [was] the youngest Paralympic athlete to win a gold medal, which feels amazing.

What message do you hope to send to your fans this year?

I want people to know I'm not defined by my medals or my performance, but that I’m a fighter and I love racing. While it's something I truly love to do, competing isn’t my whole identity. If I don’t get a medal, it’s OK. I’m going to try my hardest in Paris, and then I plan to end my career in Los Angeles in 2028.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images

What does an average training day look like for you?

I was lucky enough to live at the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Training Center this summer. While I was there, I’d wake up around 5 a.m. and hit snooze twice, then finally get out of bed and have coffee and a banana. I’d head over to the pool and do my pre-stretching. If I didn’t warm up my spine and shoulders, I couldn’t get through my two-hour practice.

Then I’d swim and work on different strokes, and follow it up with a bigger breakfast and a recovery bath. After that I’d nap for a few hours, wake up, and do the whole thing over again.

Sometimes I’d have physical therapy with a trainer or a weight-training session. Then I’d grab dinner, take another bath, climb into bed, call my husband, and FaceTime with Goose as a way to relax.

What’s it like in the Olympic Village?

It’s like a big summer camp. Some of my friends are retired, but I remember being in the cafeteria and running into my best friends from South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. There's also nothing more powerful than seeing my team all dressed in U.S. clothing.

Harry How/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How do you relieve stress after a long day?

I'm all about going back to basics. One of my favorite things to do when I'm home in Baltimore is to go for a nightly walk with Goose and my husband. Walks are incredible for your body and mind.

When I was at the Training Center I’d look for ways to get away. It’s a bit like a college dorm in there, so when I could, I’d drive around the desert in my 4Runner to clear my head.

How about the nerves that set in before a big race? How do you cope?

When the nerves come, I let them come. I think nerves are such a privilege. How many people get to experience the type of energy that’s at the Paralympics? When I have those nerves, I think of why I started swimming and all the people who have supported me along the way.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.