Kendall Jenner may be one of the fashion industry’s top supermodels, but she’s still a mere mortal — and, like so many others, she struggles with anxiety. It’s something the star has been vocal about: In fact, in May 2020, Jenner appeared on Good Morning America to discuss how she’s working with designer Kenneth Cole to raise awareness for the Mental Health Coalition. During the segment, she opened up about having what she later identified as a panic attack when she was “really, really young.” These attacks, Jenner said, resurfaced when she became an adult, but by then she was better able to understand what was happening and employ the necessary tools.

Of course, investing in your mental health is an ongoing undertaking. In a video posted to her Instagram on April 4, which showed a serene-looking yard with a softly bubbling water fountain in the center, Jenner shared the calming way she started her Monday morning. “My anxiety has been on 100 lately,” she wrote in the caption. She went on to write, “I’ve come to a place where I don’t feel bad about it. I love my space and my alone time. I am finding ways to help me start my day off with a calmer, more positive mindset. That being said, I wanted to just spread some good vibes.” The rest of her caption detailed exactly how Jenner centered herself in just a handful of steps that are super easy to replicate in case anyone else is struggling or needs a method for calming their mind.

1. She Takes 10 Deep Breaths

Before Jenner even touches her phone, she takes 10 deep inhales and exhales. The simple act of deep breathing has been shown to help with anxiety, depression, and managing stress, making it one of the most simple ways to recenter yourself.

2. She Journals Outside

After breathwork, Jenner goes to her yard to write down all the things she’s looking forward to that day or the upcoming month. Keeping a record of your thoughts via journaling has been linked to reduced anxiety as it allows you to practice awareness and regulate your emotions. Plus, putting thoughts to paper is sometimes easier than vocalizing them.

3. She Expresses Gratitude

Research has proven that gratitude is strongly and consistently linked to greater happiness, and it’s something Jenner carves out time for. All you have to do is take a beat to sit and acknowledge your good fortune — it may sound cheesy, but it can really work to flood your mind with positivity.

4. She Takes In The Sun

Exposure to sunlight is thought to increase your levels of serotonin — aka the mood-boosting hormone — which can help stave off conditions like seasonal depression, panic attacks, and other anxiety disorders. Jenner shared that she gets a dose of vitamin D after her gratitude practice.

5. She Sips Tea & Breathes More

The last component of Jenner’s calming morning routine involves enjoying a cup of tea and taking some more deep breaths. Tea, BTW, has less caffeine than a cup of coffee, and high amounts of caffeine have been linked to caffeine-induced anxiety, to which people with panic disorder and social anxiety disorder are especially sensitive — so consider swapping your cold brew for a tea habit if you’re feeling particularly anxious.