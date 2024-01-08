Kim Kardashian's Workout Routine For 2024 Is No Joke

Kim Kardashian kicked off 2024 by hitting the gym and setting fitness goals for the months to come.

On Jan. 5, the mogul posted a series of clips on her Instagram Stories that revealed her go-to exercises, as well as the little tweaks she plans to make to her workout routine in the new year. It included glute-strengthening squats, hip thrusts, and another move she referred to as “a killer.”

The sweat sesh, created by trainer Senada Greca, focused on heavy lifting — and looked like quite a challenge.

Kim Kardashian’s Workout

In her Story, Kardashian started with a round of RDLs (aka Romanian deadlifts), which involve hinging forward at the hips to lift a weighted hex bar. This move zeros in on the glutes, which she said is a necessity on leg day.

Kardashian then glided through a round of sliding hamstring curls using a roller, followed by a set of seated leg extensions.

The SKKN by Kim founder also completed step-ups to work her legs while getting a boost of cardio — in her caption, she called these “deadly” but a “must” — and a series of standing cable abductions, which target the muscles along the outsides of the hips.

In the middle of her posts, Kardashian opened up about her fitness goal for 2024: “We’re going for heavier weights this year.”

The One Exercise She Hates

While Kardashian made the workout look easy, that doesn’t mean it was a walk in the park. Turns out, the hamstring curls are one of the toughest for Kim, who wrote, “@seneca.greca is always telling me to slow it down but I actually couldn’t here! This hamstring curl in is a killer.”

The mom of four also revealed that she hates the hip thrust portion of her workout — though she sticks with it anyway. “[Seneca] makes me do them three times a week,” she wrote in her caption. “We use the leg extension machine and a bench!”

Sticking With Her Goals

Kardashian plans to go heavier with her weights in 2024, but that isn’t her only piece of advice. “Consistency is key,” she wrote in her Story. “Set small fitness goals and stick with them.”

Wise words from a true workout devotee.