In the star-studded world of Hollywood, the Academy Awards is considered the most exciting evening for those in the film industry.

Aside from dazzling gowns and oh-so-chic manicures, this year, the hair and makeup moments brought all of the glamour to the red carpet.

Although elegant blowouts were an expected mainstay, one look in particular defined the night: sleek ballerina buns. Both Gabrielle Union and Hailee Steinfeld went for a traditional bun, while other A-listers — including Issa Rae and Laverne Cox — decided to style their timeless updos with more artfully intricate details.

Other beauty trends? Saucy, undone hair texture, as spotted on stars like Margot Robbie and Florence Pugh. Monochromatic makeup looks were also everywhere, and even body glitter had its moment on the red carpet (kudos to Lupita Nyong’o for this major beauty inspo). Viewers also saw some old Hollywood glam, naturally (see: Kirsten Dunst).

Didn’t catch the red carpet arrivals? Keep scrolling to see the best hair and makeup looks from the 2024 Oscars.

1 Zendaya’s Flipped Bob Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor You can always count on Zendaya for a red carpet W. At the 2024 Oscars, the Dune actor styled her shoulder-grazing bob into a retro, flipped-out look parted to the side.

2 Gabrielle Union’s Sleek Ballerina Bun Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although Union’s jewelry-encrusted, silver-hued gown was the main event, the actor opted for an elegant ballerina bun secured at her crown.

3 Anya Taylor-Joy’s Silver Eyeshadow Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking ethereal in her metallic gown, Taylor-Joy brought the cool-toned color palette to her glam with her silver eye makeup.

4 Issa Rae’s Intricate Updo Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images American Fiction’s Rae paired her deeply-cut gown with a gorgeous and intricately twisted ballerina bun.

5 Florence Pugh’s Tousled Bob Getty Images/John Shearer / Contributor Pugh always turns heads on the red carpet, and while her slinky mermaidcore gown was definitely a best-dressed ‘fit, her saucily tousled bob and monochromatic glam at the Oscars served.

6 Lupita Nyong’o’s Hair & Body Glitter Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff In a truly jaw-dropping beauty moment, Nyong’o rocked hair and body glitter on the red carpet — an early 2000s-era touch that perfectly matched her sequined gown.

7 Margot Robbie’s Perfectly Undone Lengths Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff In a decidedly un-Barbie beauty move, Robbie wore her hair down and parted in the middle with a perfectly undone, tousled texture.

8 Hailee Steinfeld’s Dreamy Low Bun Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Steinfeld stunned on the red carpet with bronzed, glowing makeup and her brunette hair styled in a sleek low bun and a deep side part.

9 Eva Longoria’s Smoky Eyes Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Longoria's chocolate brown hair was left simple and cascading down her back, the actor brought the drama up front with her sensually smoked-out eyeshadow.

10 Billie Eilish’s Bouncy Blowout Variety/Variety/Getty Images Formally ditching her vivid red roots for all-over black hair, Eilish styled her lengthy strands into a bouncy, voluminous blowout.

11 Kirsten Dunst’s Old Hollywood Glam Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff Dunst paired her minimalist-chic white strappy gown with a master class in Old Hollywood glam: a classic red lip and deep side part.

12 Laverne Cox’s Structural Bun Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2024 Oscars, Cox was both modernly artful and classically elegant with her honey bronde hair styled in a structural and oversize ballerina bun.

13 Emily Blunt’s Fishtail Braided Bun Getty Images/Mike Coppola / Staff Blunt elevated the buzzy ballerina bun trend with a lived-in texture and a messy fishtail braid wrapped around the undone 'do.

14 Julianne Hough’s Chic Micro Bob FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images Hough styled her freshly chopped “micro mini bob” into a subtle C-shape that curved around her jewelry-adorned ears.

15 Vanessa Hudgens’ Y2K Half-Up ’Do Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images ICYMI: Hudgens revealed her baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Her Y2K-style half-up ’do, however, is a reminder that the millennial icon is not a regular mom, but a cool mom.