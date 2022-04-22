TikTok’s Favourite Sustainable Sheet Masks Are Now Available UK-Wide

From sheet masks and eye patches to spot stickers and lip sheets, our consumption of single-use products is extremely high, and is just one of the ways that the beauty industry contributes to environmental harm. Vegan and cruelty-free brand Pacifica has always been a trailblazer when it comes to eco-friendly and sustainable products since its inception in 1996. Now, to mark Earth Day, the brand launched a new game changing product that will force us to rethink the way we use our skincare.

Known for its bestselling formulas such as the detox shampoos and mascaras, Pacifica has just launched its range of re-usable face masks in the UK, which are available for your eyes, brows, lip, and smile line regions. Made from innovative, medical-grade silicone patches, each pack of two costs £15 and can be used multiple times, helping to minimise single-use waste. Now, they are available exclusively at Cult Beauty.

The new collection of eco-friendly masks includes the Re-usable Undereye Mask, Brow Lift Mask, Lip Line Mask, and Smile Lines Mask, which are all designed to be paired with your favourite serum, such as hyaluronic acid, for an instant lift. The 100% silicone masks create a vacuum-like seal between your serum and your skin, helping to boost hydration. which is designed to be paired with your favourite serum, such as hyaluronic acid, for an instant lift.

When the masks launched in the U.S earlier this year, they instantly went viral on TikTok for their affordability and versatility. “Why continue to spend hundreds of dollars [on face masks] when you can just spend under $20 and have a re-usable one?” We predict that these eco-friendly products will sell out in no time. Plus, there’s six new beauty launches to be excited about.

