Rhasheda Boyd Proves The Power Of A Career Pivot

In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about career advice, from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Rhasheda Boyd, the vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America, talks about her career path, morning routine, and the one thing she has to wear to big meetings.

When Rhasheda Boyd was studying chemical engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, she didn’t know her career would one day lead to a high-powered marketing position at PepsiCo. As a math and science lover, she initially thought she would work in a lab, but her ability to pivot soon led her to the marketing industry.

“We often map our next move and believe we know what's best for our careers,” Boyd tells Bustle. “However, some of the most rewarding opportunities are the ones that we never see coming.”

After college, Boyd began her career at Ford Motor Co. in the marketing office where she helped teach dealers how to sell cars to women.

This experience sparked a new interest, so she pivoted: After receiving an MBA in marketing from Indiana University at Bloomington, she rose through several jobs in the field before landing at PepsiCo in 2007. Boyd says she’s a “big foodie at heart,” so working with brands like SunChips, Quaker Lite Snacks, and PopCorners felt like a natural fit.

Boyd leads Frito Lay’s better-for-you snacking portfolio, which also includes brands like Simply and Baked, and she’s involved with the Stacy’s Rise Project, a grant and mentorship program for women business owners.

Another project, the upcoming Stacy’s Entrepreneur Fund, will launch in March of this year, thanks to a partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners. The goal is to further support entrepreneurs.

“It's always exciting to work with a brand that's rooted in purpose,” she says. To date, Stacy’s Pita Chips has given more than a million dollars to support women-founded businesses. More than 70 women have come through the Stacy’s Rise Project.

Below, Boyd shares her daily routine, how she prepares for big meetings, and the best career advice she’s ever received.

What does your morning routine look like?

I've always been a morning person, so I naturally get up at 5 a.m. to read, meditate, and do breathwork. The morning is a quiet time in my house, it allows me to think, and it’s when I get my best ideas before the emails start coming in.

What does your typical workday look like?

It’s meetings from 9 to 5 with each of my six brands. The majority of my day is spent helping people solve problems.

What’s the best career advice you’ve received?

Always stay open to the unexpected. This is something I tell everyone, especially as I see younger people coming into this organization who have a very narrow focus on their career path.

Since I've been at PepsiCo, I've had two experiences that left me questioning if this was the right role for me. In both cases, my [chief marketing officer] recognized my strengths and aligned them to the opportunities. Taking those roles not only helped get me my next promotion, but they also stretched me in ways that I had never anticipated.

Looking back, I wouldn't be where I am today without those pivotal decisions. I always say it's good to have a plan, but you must be flexible.

Do you ever get nervous before big presentations?

Yes. It's interesting because as you continue to get more senior in an organization, there are more impromptu presentations. But when I can, I like to prep for big meetings by outlining my key talking points and getting clear on my message. Some people can talk off the cuff, but I'm not one of them.

Do you have any rituals that help you get focused before big meetings?

My lucky charm is wearing a dress. It's never a simple black dress. It's always something that has a little flair and a little color, like pink, purple, or blue. It makes me feel my best, because when you look good, you feel good, you do good.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.