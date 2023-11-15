The 3 Biggest Foodies Of The Zodiac, According To An Astrologer

It’s possible to spot a foodie a mile away. When they aren’t snagging samples at a farmer’s market or waiting in line at a food truck, they can be found in their kitchen whipping up an impressive meal — even though it’s just a regular Tuesday night.

A foodie is someone who loves to eat and, as a result, is always on the hunt for the latest and greatest in ingredients, restaurants, and cookbooks. And yes, this perfectly describes a select few zodiac signs.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these folks love what food represents, whether it’s comfort, luxury, a sense of togetherness — or all of the above. While some zodiac signs are happy to make a sandwich and call it a day, a foodie will want to use the zingiest mustard, the creamiest hummus, and homemade sourdough bread.

They love flavors and complexities, and they also love to share. When they go out to eat with their friends, a foodie can’t stop themselves from ordering for the table. They spill what they know about every item on the menu, and they’ll ask you to try everything.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs that are the biggest foodies, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is known for their love of luxury and comfort, and that extends to their food preferences, says Bell. And as an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of passion, it makes sense that they’d have an extra refined palate.

“Being one of the most sensual signs in the zodiac, Taurus takes great pleasure in the textures, aromas, and flavors of well-prepared dishes,” Bell says. Not only will they take a photo of their food before they eat — and post it to their food-themed Instagram — but they’ll also describe their meal using words like “bright” and “acidic,” like an actual top chef.

If a Taurus is happy anywhere, it’s their kitchen. “Their patience makes them excellent at cooking methods that require a slow and steady approach,” says Bell. “They appreciate high-quality ingredients and well-prepared meals, making them one of the biggest foodies in astrology.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

“Ruled by the Moon, which is associated with nurturing and comfort, Cancer often has a deep emotional connection to food,” Bell says. They have a long list of favorite meals and recipes, and they can’t wait to share them with everyone they know.

This water sign loves to cook, and they also love to host. They’re the type to start a Friday night dinner party tradition, where everyone comes over to their place to eat. “They love nothing more than providing delicious food, comfort, and good vibes to their family and friends,” Bell says. “It’s their way of expressing their emotions and nurturing their loved ones.”

Cancers were obsessed with pickles before they became a thing on TikTok, and they make a mean charcuterie board. While they aren’t bougie — they’re always happy to squeeze into a booth at a local dive bar, for instance — they are known to have the dreamiest kitchens around.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo likes to turn every meal into an experience. Instead of grabbing food to go, they’ll want to sit and luxuriate as long as possible. “Under the Sun's influence, which governs self-expression and drama, Leos often see food as not just sustenance but an experience,” says Bell.

They know all the best restaurants in town, and they listen with rapt attention as servers explain the daily specials. If a chef is preparing something unique, they’ll want to give it a try. And this tendency dials up even more when they’re traveling. Whether they’re in a new city or a different country, a Leo will want to know what the locals eat — and they’ll try it all.

Of course, as a fire sign, Leo also enjoys the social aspect of dining, says Bell. They love to see and be seen at fancy restaurants, and they love to host get-togethers, too.

