When your goal is to watch feminist porn, the last thing you want is to wade through countless pages of mainstream, male-centric videos. Once in this sea of over-produced and stereotypical content, the hope of striking gold can quickly fade. Unless, that is, you go straight to the source.

“Female-centric content is generally produced more by indie studios who generally have their own sites, and there's a plethora out there depending on what you're looking for,” Alice Vaughn, a sexpert and host of the podcast Two Girls One Mic, tells Bustle. OnlyFans was one such content platform — up until an announcement made on Aug. 19. In a surprising turn of events, the site stated it’s now banned porn (or “sexually explicit conduct,” as they put it in a statement). And this is surprising because, well, this sexually explicit content is the very reason OnlyFans became so popular. The ban officially begins Oct. 1, 2021.

Back to the subject at hand: Unlike mainstream videos, which typically focus on what guys want to see — long blowjobs, certain sex positions, etc. — Vaughn says feminist porn focuses on female pleasure. It also tends to be ethical, which is incredibly important for anyone who wants to partake in the viewing of porn.

“Ultimately, most of the major studios treat their talent with respect, but much like any job, we all do things we don't necessarily want to do for work,” Vaughn says. With feminist and ethical porn, there’s more talk about consent on set, safe sex is often a focus, and the actors more diverse to represent a wide array of interests.

Here, a list of 7 feminist porn sites to check out if you’re in need of an alternative to OnlyFans the next time you’re in the mood.

Lust Cinema Feminist porn director Erika Lust’s goal is “to create new waves in adult cinema” by showing “all of the passion, intimacy, love, and lust in sex.” To do so, Lust focuses on the feminist viewpoint, as well as all the senses, meaning Lust Cinema has some seriously sensual material.

Indie Porn Revolution Indie Porn Revolution is all about “subversive smut made by ladies, artists, and queers” so you can take your pick from a wide array of content featuring different perspectives. (Finally, a break from the male gaze.) Many of their videos also focus on safe sex, which isn’t something you see very often in mainstream porn. Yay for making safe sex sexy!

Dipsea If you’re more into audio than visual, check out Dipsea, a female-founded startup that shares sexy stories you can lie back and listen to. The search feature allows you to find something for any mood, whether you’re in bed alone, with a partner, or about to head out on a date. According to their site, “People in our stories are empowered in their sexual, social, and romantic experiences. Sex is communicative and pleasure doesn’t sound performed. These choices seem simple, but they’re radical, and have implications far beyond the bedroom!”

Bellesa Since Bellesa is “porn by women,” their films put the focus on what women want to see, feel, and experience during sex — instead of focusing on the typical male perspective. There are lots of videos to peruse, as well as lists upon lists of erotic stories to read, which are submitted by the community.

Bright Desire Bright Desire offers “feminist porn for women and men.” Their goal is to “move beyond the old clichés, boundaries, and negativity of standard, old-style pornography and to offer something fresh, inclusive, and intelligent.” Look through categories such as “straight,” “queer,” couples,” or peruse through a list of performers.

FrolicMe While feminist porn doesn’t always equate to slow, sensual, and romantic, Froclicme offers exactly that. Started by Anna Richards, it caters to folks who tend to get turned off by mainstream porn. Scroll through their library of videos, audio, and stories to find precisely what strikes your fancy.

Source:

Alice Vaughn, sexpert and host of the podcast Two Girls One Mic