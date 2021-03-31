When your goal is to watch feminist porn, the last thing you want is to wade through countless pages of mainstream, male-centric videos. Once in this sea of over-produced and stereotypical content, the hope of striking gold can quickly fade. Unless, that is, you go straight to the source.
“Female-centric content is generally produced more by indie studios who generally have their own sites, and there's a plethora out there depending on what you're looking for,” Alice Vaughn, a sexpert and host of the podcast Two Girls One Mic, tells Bustle. OnlyFans was one such content platform — up until an announcement made on Aug. 19. In a surprising turn of events, the site stated it’s now banned porn (or “sexually explicit conduct,” as they put it in a statement). And this is surprising because, well, this sexually explicit content is the very reason OnlyFans became so popular. The ban officially begins Oct. 1, 2021.
Back to the subject at hand: Unlike mainstream videos, which typically focus on what guys want to see — long blowjobs, certain sex positions, etc. — Vaughn says feminist porn focuses on female pleasure. It also tends to be ethical, which is incredibly important for anyone who wants to partake in the viewing of porn.
“Ultimately, most of the major studios treat their talent with respect, but much like any job, we all do things we don't necessarily want to do for work,” Vaughn says. With feminist and ethical porn, there’s more talk about consent on set, safe sex is often a focus, and the actors more diverse to represent a wide array of interests.
Here, a list of 7 feminist porn sites to check out if you’re in need of an alternative to OnlyFans the next time you’re in the mood.