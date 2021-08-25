11 Resistance Band Exercises That Target Your Glutes

Fitness
Your bum will feel the burn.
miniseries/E+/Getty Images
While regular squats, bridges, and lunges all target the butt, you can get more bang for your buck by doing glute exercises with a resistance band. Fitness trainer Keisha Villarson says the tool helps activate your glutes by creating tension, which makes your muscles work harder.
ciricvelibor/E+/Getty Images
This is Villarson’s go-to exercise to target glutes and hamstrings:
- In tabletop with a band above knee, lift one leg to side.
- Bring leg back to start, then kick back with leg at 90-degree angle. Keep foot flexed.
- Continue for 3 sets of 12 on each side.