Fitness

11 Resistance Band Exercises That Target Your Glutes

Your bum will feel the burn.

Trainers share their favorite resistance band exercises for strengthening the glutes.
Carina König / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

miniseries/E+/Getty Images

While regular squats, bridges, and lunges all target the butt, you can get more bang for your buck by doing glute exercises with a resistance band. Fitness trainer Keisha Villarson says the tool helps activate your glutes by creating tension, which makes your muscles work harder.

ciricvelibor/E+/Getty Images

Fire Hydrant

This is Villarson’s go-to exercise to target glutes and hamstrings:

- In tabletop with a band above knee, lift one leg to side.

- Bring leg back to start, then kick back with leg at 90-degree angle. Keep foot flexed.

- Continue for 3 sets of 12 on each side.

