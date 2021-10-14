8 Leg-Sculpting Resistance Band Workouts

Fitness
Donkey kicks and squats and bridges... oh my.
Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
Resistance bands give you a lot of bang for your (sweaty) buck. Bande founder Amanda Jenny says they force you to slow down through each exercise, which helps you maintain form to properly target muscles. Try these resistance band leg workouts on your next lower body gym day.
Shutterstock
- 15 hip abductions on side, band around ankles.
- 20 Romanian deadlifts with band, 2 sets.
- Lateral walks, band at thighs, 2 sets, 10 steps.
- Fire hydrants, band at thighs, 2 sets, 10 reps.
- Squat to shoulder press, band under feet, 2 sets, 15 reps.