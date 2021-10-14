Fitness

8 Leg-Sculpting Resistance Band Workouts

Donkey kicks and squats and bridges... oh my.

8 trainer-approved resistance band leg workouts.
By Carolyn Steber

Resistance bands give you a lot of bang for your (sweaty) buck. Bande founder Amanda Jenny says they force you to slow down through each exercise, which helps you maintain form to properly target muscles. Try these resistance band leg workouts on your next lower body gym day.

Jenna Caer’s Leg Burn

- 15 hip abductions on side, band around ankles.

- 20 Romanian deadlifts with band, 2 sets.

- Lateral walks, band at thighs, 2 sets, 10 steps.

- Fire hydrants, band at thighs, 2 sets, 10 reps.

- Squat to shoulder press, band under feet, 2 sets, 15 reps.

