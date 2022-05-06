I was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) roughly five years ago. Whenever I’m having a panic attack or experiencing a depressive episode, getting out of bed can be difficult enough — forget about trying to engage in most wellness activities to help ease my symptoms. That’s why self-care kits (my secret wellness weapon) have been so life-changing for me.
What is a self-care kit, you ask? It’s basically a box filled with comforting items you can easily dig into when you’re feeling stressed, without much thought or difficulty.
“We live in a society that prioritizes busyness and productivity, but we are human beings not human doings,” explains Rachel Miller, licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Hold The Vision Therapy. “Our bodies and minds need us to make time to rest and care for ourselves.”
This is where these self-care kits come into play. You’re preparing to take care of yourself for those times when it feels impossible.
That being said, the most important element of having a self-care kit is that it’s in close proximity. You’ll want to keep it next to your bed or work desk, so it’s always within arms reach.
“What’s in a self-care box depends on the recipient, but a few suggestions are candles, bath salts, a journal, calming tea, a curated playlist, something cozy, and a novel,” notes Miller.
My self-care box is filled with journals, puzzles, essential oils, and eye masks. That’s not to say that doing a puzzle or smelling some lavender is going to cure your depression (although I wish it did!), but for me, these strategies can help alleviate some anxiety and calm down my nervous system.
Ready to create your own self-care kit for when times get tough? Below, see 11 essential items you’ll definitely want to add.
