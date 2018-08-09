Sometimes it may feel like the universe doesn't have your back when you're searching for “The One” and well, nothing's happening. All you know is you keep dating partners who don’t want a serious relationship, people who are all wrong for you, or those you don’t feel a real spark with. It can make you wonder whether there’s even someone out there for you at all. But according to spiritual experts, there are plenty of signs the universe wants you to be with someone that you may have never realized.

As Jenna Matlin, clairvoyant intuitive of The Queen of Wands Tarot, tells Bustle, "I believe that in a lifetime we are in constant communication with the universe.” She says we're “co-writing the story of our lives" and it's a dance between what our ego wants and what we're meant to learn and have.

When people put their intention to find love out there, it's typically delivered. "The universe nudges you in directions to get you there, but often we ignore it," she says. "The sky does not erupt into fireworks when you finally meet them. Usually, it's quiet. You will just know but in that soft kind of way." Matlin says the universe is actually always trying to show you soulmate signs. But the problem is that we’re not always paying attention.

If you’re looking for soulmate signs from the universe, here are some easy-to-miss indicators to start paying attention to, according to psychics, spiritual guides, and intuitive life coaches.

1 You're Finally Done Messing Around With The Wrong Ones The universe is profoundly generous, Matlin says. If you step off one boat, it's only a matter of time before the next one arrives. "We can only get these ‘Ones’ if we are being absolutely, hardcore, 100% honest with ourselves," she says. When you're ready to meet your soulmate there'll be a shift within you. The red flags that you've tolerated in past relationships just won't work for you anymore. You'll be honest with yourself about what you want and what you don't want from a partner. When that happens, it's easier for you to open up and give people you would usually write-off a real chance. "Sometimes the chemistry is not instant and it's usually not one you are traditionally physically attracted to," Matlin says. "It's a strange, subtle energy but 'The One' shows up when we really understand who we need."

2 You're At Happy With Yourself When you’re happy and in a good place in your life, you’re going to attract people who are also feeling good about themselves. You’re also less likely to tolerate poor behavior from potential partners who aren’t as serious about finding a committed relationship as you are. “The One” will show up when you truly know, love, and embrace who you are,” Sapha Arias, intuitive life coach, tells Bustle. “If we believe ‘The One’ is essentially that missing piece of our souls that got ripped away from us so unfairly when we were born, then why in the world would any piece of you want to be an integral part of your life when you don't truly love yourself?” she says. “Make time to get to know and fall in love with yourself first and foremost. This is the only way to draw an aligned partner to you, and it is the only way to know for sure you have attracted them into your life.”

3 You Keep Running Into The Same Person Over & Over Again RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images If you keep running into the same over person and over again, or your family and friends keep bringing them up in conversation, pay attention. The same goes for seeing their name in random places, or constantly hearing that one song that reminds you of them. These all may be soulmate signs from the universe. “People don’t just show up in a lot of places you do by mere accident,” Davida Rappaport, psychic and spiritual counselor. “There is a reason!” Plus, if you do run into someone in places you frequently go to, you already have some things in common. If that’s the case, don’t be afraid to go up to them and start a conversation. This may be someone you should get to know.

4 You Keep Dreaming About A Particular Someone If you keep seeing the same person in your dream, a stranger or someone you know, your subconscious may be trying to tell you something. According to spiritual coach Emily Smith, dreams are one way way for the universe to remind you of what you liked in previous partners so you can go out and find that kind of love again. “If you find yourself dreaming about old lovers and crushes, take it as a sign and focus on what you enjoyed about them,” Smith says. This doesn’t necessarily mean that your ex or an an old crush is your soulmate, but they may have certain qualities that the universe wants you to look out for. Symbolism in dreams is another way the universe may try to communicate with you. Animals is a pretty common one. For instance, swans symbolizes true love. “If you're seeing animals finding their partners like birds calling out to each other in the spring and summer, that can also be a sign the universe is prompting you to go out there,” Smith says.

5 You'll See A Lot Of Repetition In The Most Random Ways As licensed spiritual guide, Kristen Engelke, RScP, tells Bustle, "There are no such things as coincidences, so what most of us would categorize as such is always a sign." Signs often come in repetition, from various sources that appear suddenly and randomly. For example, you may hear the same random love song play over and over again throughout the day from different places. You may be bombarded by stories of couples getting engaged or finding true love. If you ever thought, "Maybe the universe is trying to tell me something," Engelke says, you're probably right. "Sometimes these events would line up over the course of an entire day or maybe a week," she says. "It's obvious if you really look and listen."

6 You'll Get This Feeling Of "Knowing" When You Finally Meet This Person LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images If you get a gut feeling inside of you that someone is “The One,” experts say they really might be your soulmate. "Sometimes you may meet someone and just know they are 'The One,'" Rappaport says. It may not happen right away and some people have a hard time recognizing it all. But the best part is that it could be a mutual feeling. "There is a good chance that they also know you are 'The One' for them," Rappaport says. It may take some time for them to make that same conclusion, but in time, they will.

7 You’ve Started To Look At Your Friend In A More Romantic Light Unfortunately, the universe won’t always tell you what you need to know. It’s up to you to pay attention to the signs its sending and decide what you want to do with that. For instance, that close friend you’ve known for years may be your soulmate but you’ve just never realized it. Sometimes the universe will reveal “The One” to you slowly over time. According to Rappaport, you may start realizing that your best friend is the one person you share your thoughts, feelings, and ideas with. You both make each other happy, and you’re comfortable being around each other. In fact, being with them feels like home. If you have this type of relationship with your friend, Rappaport suggests looking out for that special warmth and twinkle in their eyes when they look at you. It may be sign the universe wants you to be with them.

8 There’s Synchronicity And Energetic Flow When the universe wants you to be with someone, there will be synchronicity and energetic flow. You’ll meet someone who fulfills the characteristics of your ideal partner. Your values will align, your energies will be balanced, and there will still be a lot of space for growth. “You are a healthy breath of fresh air to each other,” Arias says. “If you notice that your interactions with this person are so organic that it feels like you've known each other for decades, even if you just met, that is a clue for you to lean into the relationship from a place of awareness. You are connecting with this other soul on a similar frequency, and this is worth exploring further.”

9 You Suddenly Feel Like Your Life Is Falling Apart If everything in your life seems to be falling apart, don’t get discouraged. As Isabella Duarte Beham, spiritual life coach and matchmaker, the universe may actually be pushing you towards the path you should be on. “When there is something BIG we are trying to call into our lives, we have to make room for that thing to come through,” Beham says. “Unfortunately, most of us are too set in our ways to do that, so the universe has to knock us into alignment.” For instance, you might get dumped out of the blue, lose your job, or end a long-term friendship all in one week. If you feel totally blindsided by all of these things happening, just try your best to stay positive. It may mean that something huge you’ve been wanting is about to come through. It may even be your soulmate. “Be brave, trust the universe, and follow your intuition, no matter how crazy it seems,” Beham says.

