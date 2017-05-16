Being tight with a sibling can be a huge blessing — they’re like a built-in friend for life. But if you have a toxic relationship with your siblings, you might feel like you’re stuck with a frenemy. Just because someone is related to you doesn't automatically make them a positive part of your life. Everyone wants a good relationship with their family, but if you feel like crap after every interaction, you might want to look out for some signs you have toxic siblings. Chances are, if your browser history includes a toxic sibling quiz, or you’re often asking yourself, “Is my sister jealous of me?” or, “Is my brother disappointed in me?” the relationship you have with your sibs needs some attention.

"The things that make a sibling toxic are the same things that make a friend toxic — only with a sibling, it's even harder to separate yourself from the drama," says therapist Jill Whitney, L.M.F.T. "Toxic people consistently make you feel worse about yourself, in an unhealthy way. Some siblings might give honest, kind feedback that kind of stings or might make you feel bad in comparison because they've made different choices that have worked well​ for them. Those are not toxic situations. They're just uncomfortable information that you might learn from."

Brothers and sisters can cause as much strife in your life as friends or coworkers, and sometimes it can be hard to take a step back because of your familial obligations. Everyone has to find the right way to deal with their unhealthy family relationships, but the first step is identifying that your sibling is causing harm to your life. Here are 10 signs that your sibling is toxic.

1 They're Manipulative hxyume/E+/Getty Images Manipulation is not always easy to see. According to Whitney, you can look at the kinds of positions your sibling puts you in, and how they make you feel to look for evidence of toxicity. "A toxic sibling might borrow money to resolve crisis after crisis and make you feel bad if you say no’” says Whitney. "Sometimes, these people have an addiction. They may constantly need money for food or rent because they've spent their money on something else, and you wouldn't be so mean and selfish that you won't help them out in their time of need, would you? It's hard not to help, even when your gut is telling you that more help is really enabling."

2 They're Overly Critical Constructive criticism coming from a place of love is one thing, but a sign your sister is jealous of you could be that she intentionally makes you feel bad about yourself, instead of dealing with her own feelings. "[It’s toxic] when your sibling is highly judgmental and overly critical of you," says family counselor Christene Lozano, L.M.F.T.. "You may often feel as though you can't do anything right because your sibling will 'nitpick' and find 'flaws' in you." It’s important to let your sibling know when their words start to sting, and create boundaries for yourself when necessary. If you didn’t ask for advice, you don’t have to take it just because it’s coming from a family member.

3 They Blame Others With toxic siblings, your brother or sister is never wrong. If you notice your sibling blames others for their own mistakes or faults, is constantly deflecting, and lacks the self awareness necessary to take responsibility for their own actions, Lozano says there are major red flags. "They often have the mentality that nothing is their fault, and everyone else is wrong," she adds.

4 They Never Show Remorse A toxic sibling never apologizes, no matter what they did, or how much it hurt you. "When your sibling doesn't express remorse, it ties into the previous sign of blaming others," says Lozano, adding that they genuinely don’t feel “at fault,” and so “there is nothing to apologize for." A healthy relationship with a sibling, according to family therapist Dawn Friedman, L.C.S.W., comes with an “open line of communication,” meaning, if you tell your sibling that they hurt your feelings, “they should be receptive to that, and be willing to meet your needs [for an apology].”

5 You're Always Exhausted Around Them A long phone call with your sister or brother might leave you feeling beat — all that hot goss and catching up can wear you out. But if every time you talk to your sibling, you’re left feeling like they took something away from you, be it your energy, your good mood, or your confidence, that’s a pretty good indicator that they’re toxic. Lozano says to watch out for signs of exhaustion after interacting with your siblings. "Due to their unhealthy behaviors, it is natural to feel depleted of energy when engaging with your sibling."

6 They Betray Your Confidence FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Your siblings likely know a lot more about you than the average person, but that doesn't mean they have the right to share it. In fact, in a healthy sibling relationship, according to Friedman, secrets are not for sale. With toxic siblings, “secrets are weaponized” and used to “keep you on your toes,” Friedman says. "If your sibling often tells other people private things about you, you can't trust them," says Whitney. And while you might be inclined to dole out second and third chances, this behavior is evidence that the relationship is lacking loyalty. If this is the case, Whitney says to "give them as little personal information as possible."

7 They Actively Undermine Your Relationships If your relationships are often tarnished once you bring your sibling around, this likely isn't a coincidence. "Out of jealousy or competitiveness, some siblings go out of their way to damage your connections," says Whitney. "They might tell your new boyfriend about the time you cheated on your boyfriend back in middle school. They might tell your mom the mean thing you said about her when you were frustrated. Or they might tell your old friend how much time you've been spending with another friend. This kind of interference is destructive and mean-spirited."

8 They Ignore Or Ostracize You Sometimes, the toxicity of your sibling is a bit more subtle. So subtle, they might not be paying much attention to you at all. "[Toxic siblings] don't deign to consider your opinions or, they treat you as if you have nothing of value to offer," says Holly Brown, M.F.T. "In some ways, this can be even more painful than being criticized directly, because it's about a refusal to recognize your worth. That can contribute to low self-esteem and self-hatred.”

9 They Don’t Allow You To Grow Up It might seem innocent to be “babied” by your siblings as an adult — especially if you’re the baby of the family — but according to Friedman, healthy sibling dynamics need to evolve. “As we reach adulthood and meet new milestones like partnering up, having kids, changing jobs, non-toxic siblings will adjust, and compromise — even if it isn’t easy.” In toxic relationships, Friedman says, “siblings don’t allow each other to grow; you’re always the spoiled baby of the family or the know-it-all eldest.” This behavior can be hurtful, and also limiting, as it doesn’t allow siblings to “be friends” in the way they can be as they age.

10 They Tease You Just A Little Too Hard Just because you’re siblings doesn’t mean you have to weather each other’s worst insults in the name of “comedy,” Friedman says. “If a sibling is constantly telling you that you’re too sensitive, or that you can’t take a joke, they’re not validating your feelings, and that’s an issue.” While a little bit of silliness can be healthy between siblings, if you’re feeling hurt by the “jokes,” it’s a sign your sibling is undervaluing your emotions. “It’s not OK for people to treat us lousy just because we’re related to them,” Friedman adds.

Whether you want to address the relationship together in family therapy, or alone with a personal therapist, there are ways to heal and move forward.

