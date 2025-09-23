In Chill Chat, Bustle sits down with celebrities and influencers to talk about all things wellness, from daily routines to hacks for getting a good night’s sleep. Here, Nicole Polizzi — aka Snooki — shares her mind-clearing self-care ritual, fave feel-good workout, and modern-day “GTL.”

During her years on MTV’s Jersey Shore, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi spent many evenings getting ready for the club alongside her female castmates, layering foundation, eyeliner, and gloss over their freshly tanned faces. A few hours later, that makeup would inevitably be smudged by tears and sweat.

Fifteen years after the show’s first season aired, the reality star has a more casual approach to beauty. “I don’t like to wear makeup all the time,” she tells me. “I like to be Adam Sandler at home.”

Looking back, she calls herself a “hot mess express” during those “crying at the club” years — and says her current partnership with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water Waterproof Makeup Remover is a game-changer she wishes she had then. “When I’m filming in full glam, scrubbing it off with a regular wipe irritates my skin. The Micellar Pad and water swipe it right off — it’s so silky.”

Ahead, the 37-year-old mom of three opens up about her daily rituals, the workout that clears her head, and why she’ll never sleep in silence.

What does your morning routine look like?

I get up at 6, so I can get my kids ready for school and make their lunches. I don’t even do anything for myself yet. Obviously, I brush my teeth, but no skin care or makeup or anything because I just throw them out of the house in my pajamas.

Once I drop my little ones off, I’ll go home and do my face, hair, throw on a little mascara and lip gloss, then start my day. Usually I’ll go to my store or Target — it depends on the mood.

Is coffee in the mix somewhere as you’re getting your kids ready?

I used to chug two French vanilla iced coffees every day in high school, but I would start shaking and get the worst anxiety. Now, I can’t do coffee at all — I think I messed up my nerves. Every morning when I go to Starbucks, I get my green tea latte, which I call the GTL.

What is your current favorite workout?

I’ve gone back to weight training at the gym because I have the time now with all three kids in school. I’ll work out with my trainer and then do some cardio at home. I’ve also been loving boxing, so I’ll go to random boxing classes — it’s great because it gets all my anxiety and anger out, and I just feel so good after.

I miss boxing! What type of music do you listen to when you work out?

House music, of course.

What are you currently watching?

Well, Dexter just ended, but that was my jam. And I like a lot of documentaries on aliens, ghosts, and other paranormal stuff. Serial killers, too.

What are your other go-to self-care rituals?

I meditate all the time in the sauna. It clears my head. Eight years ago, I worked with a medium who taught me how to do it, so I’ll listen to the soundtrack she told me to download. It’s opened up my third eye. Basically, anyone could be a medium if they just open their third eye and meditate.

What’s your current-day gym, tan, laundry routine?

I would say gym still, because I’m definitely getting back into that. I don’t go to the tanning salon anymore, but I do love laying out. Definitely laundry still. I do laundry all day. I think I would say gym, laundry, wine. GLW.

Do you like white or red?

If I’m on vacation and it’s before noon, I’ll do a rosé. And if it’s before 4:30 or 5, I’ll do white. And then after that is red.

What is the most extra thing you've ever done in the name of wellness or beauty?

Probably Botox. I’ve been doing it for a couple years now on my forehead and under my eyes. Recently, I started getting it in my chin because I’ve gotten these chin dimples.

Oh, my gosh, I have those too.

Nobody warned me about those.

No one. How do you like to relax at the end of a long day?

The old lady in me loves a steamy hot shower, then getting in my jammies. I recently got a heating pad for my back because I’m 90, and I lie on top of that. It’s beautiful — especially with clean sheets. That’s the dream.

What do you need to get a good night’s sleep?

I can’t sleep in silence or in the dark because I feel like there are ghosts in my room. I need the TV on, but at low volume. I need a fan blowing on my face, and my room needs to be 68 degrees.

If you could give your younger self one piece of wellness advice, what would it be?

After the club, you need to get in the shower. Like, girl, you look greasy, and you party too much.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.