Stop Wasting Your Downtime By Doom-Scrolling

It’s as universal as it gets: At the end of a long day, you settle onto your couch and immediately dive into the rabbit hole of your phone, scrolling until you pass out with your mouth open. (Just being honest.) And I get it: After I get my kids to bed, I have zero motivation or energy to do anything besides disappear into the void of my little pocket screen. And it’s not just doom-scrolling that’s to blame, either: There’s a newer phenomenon called dopamine-scrolling now, in which scrolling motions (and what you find as a result) can release small doses of dopamine — effectively turning a quick check of your phone into a time-consuming habit.

But few things are more frustrating than wasting your own free time, especially if it’s at an all-time low. The good news? Planning your night ahead of time can help you make the most of that, even if it’s just reading a book or doing your nails — both of which can help you head to bed feeling calmer and more collected. Here’s how to detach yourself from your phone and get the downtime you deserve.

Do something with your hands

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a new hobby, this is a good time to start (or restart), especially if it entails being hands-on. Studies have found that activities that require using your hands, like knitting and coloring, can help reduce anxiety and improve your attention span, both of which are both good things in their own right. But by keeping your fingers busy, you also prevent yourself from easily picking up your phone, creating friction that makes it a less of an automatic gesture. It’s hard to say whether it’s using your hands that helps, or whether the repetition typical of these activities puts you in a calm, meditative flow. But either way, it’s been a simple yet powerful way to keep myself from scrolling. I’ll DIY a fresh manicure if needed, and nothing is more calming at night than putting together a Lego bouquet that never wilts.

Treat your phone like a toddler

Out of sight, out of mind — and that goes for your phone, too. As a parent of a three-year-old, I give my phone a firm bedtime just like I do with my daughter. At 8:30 p.m., it goes to its charging pad, where I effectively treat it like a landline, turning on the ringer in case of an emergency (i.e., my parents call); if I want to use it, then I have to stand there and swipe. But just having it out of reach prevents me from absentmindedly checking it, which is why it’s one of the most powerful “nudges” out there. Research has found that these small changes — like turning off your notifications and keeping your phone on silent, face out, out of sight, and out of reach — reduced screen time and were easy for study participants to stick with.

Get off the couch

Using your phone can go hand in (literal) hand with sitting on the couch or in your bed. It’s a whole lot harder to check your texts or scroll through a tab if you’re trying to do a lizard pose or strolling on a walk, which is why getting up and moving (gently) can help detach you from your phone. You don’t have to run a 5K here. No weights need to be lifted. Something easy and enjoyable, like a few minutes of yin yoga or posture-focused stretches, can help you wind down and unplug.

Give yourself a late-night “menu”

No one wants another to-do list, much less one for their spare time. But if you’re bored, the phone becomes a million times more appealing. Instead, come up with clear, actionable activities that you can do easily, from the more focused — like doing a craft (see above) or reading a book — to the less intense, like watching a show without simultaneously scrolling on your phone or playing a video game. In fact, queuing up a video game, particularly open-world games, has been linked to a boost in mood and well-being. I’m currently on my third playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Remember that you can hit reset anytime

Did you check the weather and accidentally end up scrolling Reddit for an hour? It happens to the best and most motivated of us. And while it might be tempting to call the night a wash and just keep tapping until you fall asleep, there’s nothing stopping you from reclaiming your time and salvaging your evening at literally any point before you head to bed. Maybe that leaves you with 20 minutes to read or three minutes to do some deep breathing — however you choose to not be on your phone, it can help you feel that much more settled and satisfied when you do decide to turn in.

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