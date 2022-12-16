The 7 Best Supplements For Inflammation, According To Experts

Inflammation is kind of a big deal. It’s one of the main drivers of disease and it also plays a role in how you feel day to day. That’s why so many dietitians recommend that people take supplements for inflammation.

The thing is, inflammation isn’t all bad. In fact, it’s one of those things that’s good for you in small doses. “Inflammation is the body’s normal defense against infection or injury,” says registered dietician Mia Syn, MS, RDN. “The right kind of inflammation is essential for healing, repairing, and keeping the body healthy.” It’s only when inflammation becomes chronic or ongoing that it becomes detrimental.

Inflammation starts to add up if you smoke, drink a lot, exercise too much, exercise too little, or if you’re in a constant state of stress, says Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, a nutrition expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. That’s when you might start to notice signs of inflammation like fatigue, depression, swelling, or ongoing aches and pains.

According to Syn, inflammation can start to wear your body down and make you more susceptible to issues like heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, autoimmune diseases, chronic pain, and inflammatory bowel disease, among other things. The best way to combat inflammation is by taking good care of yourself — as in eating lots of nutrient-dense foods, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly (not too much or too little). Beyond that, a supplement can help fill in nutrition gaps, provide support, and give you an extra boost.

Here, experts share the best supplements for inflammation that can help boost your wellness game.

1 Curcumin Amazon Elements Turmuric Complex Amazon $21.26 See on Amazon What It Is: Curcumin is an active ingredient found in the spice turmeric. What It Does: “Curcumin works to reduce inflammation by inhibiting inflammatory mediators and regulating inflammatory signals in the body,” Largeman-Roth says. “It acts as an antioxidant and works against inflammation, helping with arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, and allergies.” What To Know: “It is well-documented that the addition of black pepper to curcumin helps make the latter more bioavailable, enhancing its benefits,” Largeman-Roth says. Look for supplements that include this for better absorption and be sure to take the recommended dose with a meal. As with any supplement, always check with your doctor before adding it to your routine.

4 Colustrum NOW Colostrum Amazon $15.44 See on Amazon What It Is: Bovine colostrum is the nutrient-dense “first milk” produced by cows after giving birth. What It Does: According to Syn, bovine colostrum, a supplement found in capsules, powder, and chewable form, has an anti-inflammatory function and can be particularly helpful for people who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and sometimes inflammatory bowel disease. What To Know: Research suggests taking 400 mg to 3 grams of cow-derived colostrum to reach a level that’ll support immune and digestive health, Syn says. “Because it is a dairy product, it should be avoided by those with dairy or allergies or sensitives.”

Studies referenced:

Ahn, Y. J., & Kim, H. (2021). Lutein as a Modulator of Oxidative Stress-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases. Antioxidants, 10(9). https://doi.org/10.3390/antiox10091448

Baird, A. (2016). Injury, inflammation and the emergence of human‐specific genes. Wound Repair and Regeneration, 24(3), 602-606. https://doi.org/10.1111/wrr.12422

Calcaterra, V. (2022). Use of Physical Activity and Exercise to Reduce Inflammation in Children and Adolescents with Obesity. Int J Environ Res Public Health. doi: 10.3390/ijerph19116908.

Calder, P. C. (2010). Omega-3 Fatty Acids and Inflammatory Processes. Nutrients, 2(3), 355-374. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu2030355

Canali, R. (2009). The anti-inflammatory pharmacology of Pycnogenol in humans involves COX-2 and 5-LOX mRNA expression in leukocytes. Int Immunopharmacol. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19508901/

Chandwe, K. (2021). Colostrum Therapy for Human Gastrointestinal Health and Disease. Nutrients. doi: 10.3390/nu13061956.

Feragalli, B. (2019). Pycnogenol®: supplementary management of symptomatic osteoarthritis with a patch. An observational registry study. Minerva Endocrinol. doi: 10.23736/S0391-1977.18.02820-1.

Hewlings, SJ. (2017). Curcumin: A Review of Its Effects on Human Health. Foods. doi: 10.3390/foods6100092.

Ohishi, T. (2016). Anti-inflammatory Action of Green Tea. Antiinflamm Antiallergy Agents Med Chem. doi: 10.2174/1871523015666160915154443.

Mashhadi, NS. (2013). Anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory effects of ginger in health and physical activity: review of current evidence. Int J Prev Med. PMID: 23717767; PMCID: PMC3665023.

Mathy-Hartert, M. (2009). Curcumin inhibits pro-inflammatory mediators and metalloproteinase-3 production by chondrocytes. Inflamm Res. doi: 10.1007/s00011-009-0063-1.

Pohl, D. (2013). Systemic inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Handb Clin Neurol. doi: 10.1016/B978-0-444-52910-7.00047-7.

Ranard, KM. (2017). Dietary guidance for lutein: consideration for intake recommendations is scientifically supported. Eur J Nutr. doi: 10.1007/s00394-017-1580-2.

Roifman, I. (2011). Chronic inflammatory diseases and cardiovascular risk: a systematic review. Can J Cardiol. doi: 10.1016/j.cjca.2010.12.040.

Santocono, M. (2007). Lutein, zeaxanthin and astaxanthin protect against DNA damage in SK-N-SH human neuroblastoma cells induced by reactive nitrogen species. J Photochem Photobiol B. doi: 10.1016/j.jphotobiol.2007.04.007.

Sienkiewicz. M. (2021). Supplementation of Bovine Colostrum in Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Benefits and Contraindications. Adv Nutr. doi: 10.1093/advances/nmaa120.

Sources:

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, nutrition expert, author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen

Mia Syn, MS, RDN, registered dietician

Madeline Alfiero, RD, licensed registered dietitian, owner of the private practice Osea Nutrition PLLC

Sarah Whipkey, RDN, LD, registered licensed dietician, owner of The Plant Potential

Kayley Myers, MS, RDN, registered dietitian

Dr. Fred Pescatore, natural health physician

Kiran Campbell, RD, registered dietician