TikTok’s New Favorite Sleep Hack Involves Tying A Sweatshirt Around Your Head

If you struggle to fall asleep, then you might get to the point where you’re willing to try anything to get some rest. That’s when you’ll find yourself in bed with rain sounds playing, aromatherapy wafting through the air, and a high-tech eye mask strapped to your face.

If those hacks don’t do the trick, the TikTok algorithm will soon catch on to your sleepless habits — probably because you’re scrolling at 3 a.m. — and that’s when you’ll start to see the most random advice, like the recently viral sweatshirt hack. This trick, shared by creator @calliegaley, has almost 2.5 million likes and over 10,000 comments.

In the video posted on Jan. 20, Galey says she’s been getting “the best sleep of her life” ever since she “hacked the system” and started snoozing with a big sweatshirt wrapped around her head, kind of like a giant, plush eye mask.

“It’s so comfortable. I don’t know how to explain it,” she said while lying back on her pillow. “It works wonders.” When someone commented to ask how she came up with the idea, Galey had one simple thing to say: “Desperation.”

Below, sleep experts explain everything you need to know about this hack, including why it some people find it so cozy.

The Sweatshirt Sleep Hack From TikTok

While people might pull a sweatshirt or blanket over their eyes to block out light when they’re trying to sleep, the sweatshirt hack is a strategic wrapping technique that utilizes the arms of a sweatshirt.

In her video, Galey explains how to get the placement just right. She starts by folding the sweatshirt in half and then holds it out in front of her with the arms dangling down. She places the folded part over her eyes, leaving her nose and mouth out, and then she lies back on her pillow.

From there, she loops the sleeves loosely under her chin and tucks them behind her head so they stay securely in place. After that is all said and done, she sleeps through the night without waking up — an achievement that honestly sounds like a dream.

Why It Works

Apart from blocking light and a few extraneous sounds, there are a few reasons why the sweatshirt sleep hack has gone viral on TikTok. According to Dr. Jessica Andrade, a board-certified physician and brand ambassador for Natrol, many people will find it comfortable because it’s a form of swaddling.

Swaddling — or wrapping yourself up tightly — is known to create feelings of comfort and security, she tells Bustle. It’s why you swaddle a baby or wrap a puppy up in a blanket. A snug swaddle can be comforting to anyone, but especially someone who has anxiety.

“Additionally, the slight pressure exerted by the sweatshirt could create a cocoon-like effect, similar to a weighted blanket, which has been shown to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality for some people,” says Andrade.

In the video, you can also see that Galey gently wraps the sweatshirt sleeves under her chin, which likely adds one more layer of coziness and support. Unlike a regular sleep mask, which only covers your eyes, the sweatshirt sleeves could help keep your chin and head in place while you snooze, sort of like a travel pillow.

OK, But Isn’t It Just A Sleep Mask?

According to Dr. Shelby Harris, a sleep expert and director of sleep health at Sleepopolis, the sweatshirt sleep hack is essentially a DIY sleep mask, but one that likely isn’t as effective. While your hoodie will do the trick in a pinch, real sleep masks are made with light-blocking materials and are shaped to contour to your face so extra light can’t sneak in by your nose.

Of course, a real sleep mask will also have a strap designed to stay on your face as you toss and turn, whereas a sweatshirt would fall off immediately — unless you sleep on your back and don’t move an inch. In Galey’s comment section, one person wrote, “Ugh, but I love sleeping on my side and my stomach.” If you move a lot at night, the sweatshirt hack might not be for you.

Is It Safe?

As Andrade says, it’s not uncommon for people to develop quirky habits when they’re desperate to fall asleep — like sleeping under a pillow or wrapping your head in a sweatshirt — but homemade hacks often come with potential downsides. One negative of the sweatshirt trick is that all the extra fabric could cause you to overheat, she says, particularly if your hoodie is extra fluffy.

Under Galey’s video, one person commented, “This would make me feel panicked and suffocated for some reason,” while another wrote, “Hard no. This would cause me to have a major panic attack.”

By looping the sleeves under your chin, you also run the slight risk of restricting your airflow, says Harris. Not to mention, the fabric could irritate your skin or cause itching, which isn’t a good feeling to have when trying to fall asleep. That said, how you feel about this hack will all boil down to your own personal preferences. Galey loves it, and so do thousands of others in her comments section.

According to Harris, it’s also totally fine to go ahead and give it a try if you’re curious. “Just keep a few things in mind: make sure it’s not too tight, doesn’t make you too hot, and doesn’t mess with your breathing,” she says. “If it feels uncomfortable or you’re not getting the results you want, it’s OK to skip it and try something else. Just listen to your body and do what works best for you.”

Studies referenced:

Bolic Baric, V. (2023). The effectiveness of weighted blankets on sleep and everyday activities - A retrospective follow-up study of children and adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and/or autism spectrum disorder. Scandinavian Journal of Occupational Therapy. doi: 10.1080/11038128.2021.1939414.

Dixley, A. (2022). The effect of swaddling on infant sleep and arousal: A systematic review and narrative synthesis. Frontiers in Pediatrics. doi: 10.3389/fped.2022.1000180.

Sources:

Dr. Jessica Andrade, board-certified physician, brand ambassador for Natrol

Dr. Shelby Harris, sleep expert, director of sleep health at Sleepopolis