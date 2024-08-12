Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Relationships require a lot of effort and dating can often be a drag, but it’s important to remember that your love life is also supposed to be fun. Are you and your partner in desperate need of a night out? Does your outlook need a little more levity? This week’s tarot reading says yes.

To see what’s in store for the days ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

As the last card of the major arcana, The World represents a sense of completion and fulfillment. It could point to the end of an era, a significant shift, or the feeling that all of your hard work is about to pay off.

In a love-themed tarot reading, The World can also signify the resolution of lingering issues. “This week, you and your partner might find yourselves enjoying the fruits of your shared efforts and embracing the harmony that comes with mutual understanding,” says Wang.

This will feel spot-on if you’ve been going to couples therapy to learn better communication skills or if you’ve been making an effort to spend more time together. Everything will finally click into place and you’ll feel more stable than ever. The World also has celebratory vibes, so go ahead and book a table in a fancy restaurant and raise a glass to your relationship — or just go out and have a good time.

If you’re single and looking for love, Wang says this card is a great omen as it means you’re moving into a new chapter in your life. It’ll dawn on you this week that you’re exactly where you need to be at this moment in time, and that the world — pun intended — is truly your oyster. Embracing that feeling will allow you to see and appreciate all the opportunities around you.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“To attract more love into your life this week, embody the playful and open-hearted energy of the Page of Cups,” says Wang. This card features a colorful character with a goblet, which in tarot represents the free flow of emotion and creativity.

In the days ahead, don’t be afraid to share what’s on your mind. “This card encourages you to initiate heartfelt conversations and present yourself with authenticity,” says Wang. While it’s so tempting to play it cool, especially when you’re on a date, go ahead and let your guard down. Who knows? Maybe dropping a few bad jokes or being more honest about your past could help you bond with someone on a deeper level.

The Page of Cups also encourages more spontaneity. If you’re single, this might mean going on a last-minute date or popping out to a party. Dance on in and see who catches your eye. This advice applies if you’re in a relationship, too. Instead of staying in on Friday night, why not hit the town with your boo and see what you can get into?

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Don’t be surprised if you catch your partner staring in the days ahead. They might dreamily gaze at you during dinner or look over while you’re watching a movie. According to Wang, you can take it as a sign that they’re very much in love, and that they truly appreciate your relationship.

“The Six of Cups reveals that your significant other is feeling nostalgic and affectionate,” he says. “This card often signifies fond memories and a sense of comfort in familiarity.” While Wang doesn’t recommend living in the past or wishing for “the good old days,” it never hurts to marvel at your love story.

This tarot card indicates the week ahead will be full of positive reflection as you think back on how you met and everything you’ve been through. “It may also indicate that your partner is open to expressing their feelings, making this a perfect week to deepen your bond through shared experiences and heartfelt communication,” says Wang.

If you’re still trying to find your one and only, the Six of Cups indicates you might have a fun new crush coming your way. That said, it’s also a reminder to not to get back with your ex. Even though they may have “learned their lesson” or evolved from past mistakes, you deserve to have a fresh start.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor