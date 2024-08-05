Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s only the first full week of August, which means there’s still plenty of time to have yourself a sexy summer fling. Finding true love might also be in the cards, especially if you keep putting yourself out there.

To see what’s in store for the days ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and he also shared some helpful advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Six of Pentacles tarot card represents generosity, abundance, and a sense of balance — and that’s great when it comes to your love life. “This week, you may find yourself in situations where giving and receiving are in harmony,” says Wang, and it’ll feel like a breath of fresh air.

If you’re dating someone new, you’ll notice that you’re texting and connecting with the same level of excitement. The exchange will feel equal, instead of one-sided, and your conversations will flow easily. Every time you check your phone there will be a message waiting, so make sure you text back right away to keep the good vibes going.

You’ll also be in the mood to treat each other. Expect a cute back-and-forth on your next date night as you both reach for the check and insist on paying. This is a sign you’re getting comfortable with one another, so embrace it and have fun.

If you’re already in love, the Six of Pentacles suggests you and your partner have a mutual appreciation for what you both bring to the table, says Wang. It’s not every day you find someone who perfectly matches your energy, so let them know just how great it makes you feel.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

When The World pops up in a tarot reading, it means you’re truly feelin’ yourself. According to Wang, this card represents completion, fulfillment, and new beginnings, and there might also be a sense that something’s come full circle.

Maybe you’ve finally moved on from an ex and are ready to meet someone new. Maybe you’ve exited a long period of hibernation and feel ready to prance around town, Carrie Bradshaw style. Whatever the case may be, you’ll be bubbling with confidence in the days ahead, and Wang recommends leaning into it as much as possible.

This is your week to have a fling while on vacation or to slide into someone’s DMs. This new, sparkly energy will also have people flocking to you, so you might not even have to make the first move. Just go out, have fun, and be yourself — and so many options will come your way.

For those in relationships, The World card suggests you’re kicking off a new stage of love and happiness, says Wang. This is a time when you and your partner are learning from your past and applying those lessons to the present. It’ll feel like you’re closer than ever, and maybe even ready to take things to the next level.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

Some of you might find yourself with a big decision in the days ahead related to l-o-v-e. With the Two of Swords in your tarot reading, Wang says you might have to decide between two potential dates. This card represents meditation and turning inward, and also two paths.

While it seems like a good problem to have on the surface, life gets hectic when you’re talking to multiple love interests at once. If you’re fielding texts day and night, but feel like you’re drawn to one person in particular, take it as a sign and let the others down gently.

If you’re in a relationship, the Two of Swords could mean your partner is grappling with a personal dilemma of their own, says Wang. It might make them seem slightly cold or distant — almost like they’re checked out.

To get through it, “encourage open dialogue, as they may need your support to navigate their thoughts and emotions,” he says. “Providing a comforting presence could help break down any walls, allowing both of you to reconnect and clear any uncertainties that might be lingering.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor