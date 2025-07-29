The "Tech Tuck" Helps You Avoid Neck Pain While Scrolling

It’s tough to maintain good posture, especially in a world that centers scrolling. Even when you want to sit up straight, it’s only a matter of time before you’re bent over your phone again. But what if you could have both — a scroll sesh and good posture — all without wrecking your neck?

According to Dr. Kayla Hamm, PT, DPT, a physical therapist at Myo, there’s a simple stretch called the “tech tuck” that helps prevent the poor posture as well as bigger issues like tech neck, and it only takes a few seconds a day.

Tech neck refers to the poor posture and upper body pain that sets in when you spend hours slouching at a desk or bending over a phone. As your head hangs forward and your shoulders round, these muscles start to weaken. Not only does it hurt, but it also makes sitting up straight harder over time. The tech tuck is a way to keep your shoulders, neck, and back aligned not just so that you have ballerina-perfect posture, but also so you feel better.

“Poor posture isn’t just about how you look,” Hamm tells Bustle. “It can actually lead to chronic pain, tension headaches, digestive issues, reduced lung capacity, and more serious conditions and symptoms. Hunching also impacts your mood, confidence, and energy levels.” While the tech tuck isn’t the only posture-correcting stretch, it does work wonders for pain relief, and it definitely helps you sit up straighter. Here’s what to know about this move.

What Is A “Tech Tuck”

enigma_images/E+/Getty Images

According to Hamm, the tech tuck is an easy way to realign your head and neck with your spine — all parts of the body that are thrown out of whack if you work at a desk, scroll for hours on end, look down at an iPad to read, etc.

“It involves gently tucking your chin back while keeping your chest open and spine tall,” she says. By sitting up straight and pulling your chin in ever so slightly, you’ll stretch the muscles and joints that often feel tight and misaligned in your neck and back, especially after hours of slouching, texting, and typing.

You can think of it as a handy little reset. “Tech neck comes from repetitive strain, so reducing the frequency and duration of that strain is key,” she says. “The tech tuck interrupts that cycle, making it a simple but powerful tool for both proactive healthy posture and neck tension relief.”

Doing a few tech tucks throughout the day can also make you more aware of your posture, which is something that’ll stick with you even when you aren’t texting or typing. “Small, consistent, intentional actions help build healthier movement patterns over time — and really do make a huge difference,” she says.

How To Do The “Tech Tuck”

Hirurg/E+/Getty Images

The tech tuck is something you can do throughout the day, like when you’re sitting at your desk, but you can also keep the move in mind while reading, texting, and scrolling. Here’s how to give it a try.

Start by sitting up tall.

Gently draw your chin straight back, creating length through the back of your neck.

Imagine you're holding a peach under your chin or making a subtle double chin.

Keep your gaze forward and feel the crown of your head lifting slightly.

For a deeper stretch, sit in a chair with both feel flat on the floor.

As you glide your chin back, gently arch your midback over the chair, opening your chest.

Hold this pose for a few seconds, then release back to the start position.

Repeat for 10 to 12 reps a couple times a day.

Source:

Dr. Kayla Hamm, PT, DPT, doctor of physical therapy