10 Texts That'll Help You Reconnect With An Ex-Best Friend

There are breakups, and then there are friendship breakups. While losing the love and comfort of an S.O. stings, having a best friend become an ex-best friend can cause you even more emotional turmoil than the former. Regardless of how it happened, dealing with a friendship breakup often takes just as much — if not more — time to heal from than the ending of a romantic relationship.
Once you’ve been separated from your ex-best friend for a while, it’s natural to think about them every so often and wonder what they’re up to or if they think of you as well. And, as with any kind of breakup, you might even feel the urge to reach back out and try reconnecting with them. According to Irene S. Levine, Ph.D., a psychologist, friendship expert, and producer of The Friendship Blog, this might be a good idea — as long as you fully understand the reason why the fallout happened. “If you think that the friendship ended because of a misunderstanding or disappointment that can be cleared up, why not give it a try?” she tells Bustle. “Best friends have a long shared history that can’t be easily replaced. They usually had an ease of communication that allowed them to click in the first place.”
If you want to try making amends or just want to reconnect with them after a long time apart, here are 10 texts to send to your ex-best friend that’ll help break the ice.
Trying to rekindle a broken friendship can be tricky, and sometimes rejection is inevitable. While it can really hurt, friendship and relationship expert Melanie Ross Mills says not to take it personally. “Until you are given a reason, let it go and move on to the next. Sometimes we can forget that rejection is protection when we are putting ourselves out there and taking a risk. It is not easy when ex-friends do not reciprocate. This is when I encourage people to go where they are wanted and appreciated.”