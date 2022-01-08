45 “Most Likely To” Questions To Spice Up Your Quiz Night

Personal quiz games can bring out the best – and worst – in people, especially when it involves “most likely to” questions. If you’re familiar with this set up, you may also recognise their significance in the Paranoia game. In this instance, the game gets more intense the longer it goes on, leading to some very awkward situations.

The essence of asking Paranoia questions is simple: you play the game by sitting in a circle, and take turns to read a question and whisper it to the person sitting to your right. They then have to choose a person who most fits the question, and say their name to the whole group. A coin is flipped, and if it lands on heads the question is revealed. But if it's tails, the question is kept secret and said person will have to wonder what on earth the other thinks of them.

You don’t necessarily need to play the quiz like this, especially if your game night is taking place on Zoom. If you want to take the game out of it, the progressively intense questioning is entertaining in of itself. So if you’ve completed the ‘would you rather’ questions, here are 45 funny, deep, awkward, and sexual “most likely to” questions to really get your family or friend group talking...

Heartfelt “Most Likely To” Questions Most likely to help a neighbour Most likely to adopt an animal Most likely to write a thank you card Most likely to give money to charity Most likely to do DIY tasks for a family member Most likely to pick litter off the beach Most likely to help the homeless Most likely to lend a hand to a random person Most likely to be a volunteer

Funny “Most Likely To” Questions Most likely to pick their nose Most likely to slip on ice Most likely to say something embarrassing Most likely to trip over their own feet Most likely to fart really loudly in public Most likely to burp really loudly in public Most likely to lose something really valuable Most likely to walk into a glass door Most likely to appear on Love Island

Deep “Most Likely To” Questions Most likely to be successful in their career Most likely to move into their dream home Most likely to become famous Most likely to become a millionaire Most likely to discover the meaning of life Most likely to get married first Most likely to adopt a child Most likely to have children first Most likely to become a grandparent first

Awkward “Most Likely To” Questions Most likely to give a cheap gift Most likely to forget a birthday Most likely to reveal a secret Most likely to pull a sick day Most likely to jump a queue Most likely to get arrested Most likely to go to jail Most likely to murder someone Most likely to die first