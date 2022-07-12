Ready to do some serious online shopping? Amazon Prime Day — the annual two-day sale for Amazon members — is going on July 12 and 13. And that means you can finally stock up on some of the wellness items that have been lingering in your cart for ages, like that fancy Theragun personal massager you’ve been eyeballing.

Theragun, by the brand Therabody, is a cult-favorite percussive therapy device that uses speedy pulses to loosen up tight muscles. Hold the foam tip on achy thighs, glutes, or shoulders after a trip to the gym to effectively melt away post-workout soreness, or use the tool as a pre-workout step to get your body ready to move. Or, heck, if you just want to use it for a quick massage at your desk, that’s fabulous too.

Compared to all the affordable wellness gear out there — like foam rollers, that typically cost around 20 bucks — the Theragun can seem a bit pricy. There are a couple of models, like the Theragun Pro, that go for about $600. Thanks to this mega sale, however, you may want to treat yourself and pick it up at a discount. Here are all the Theragun Prime Day deals happening today and tomorrow.

20% Off Theragun Mini

The Theragun Mini is a pocket-sized personal massager that, despite its size, still offers a quality muscle treatment. It’s compact, powerful, and battery-powered so you can relieve pain and release tension on the go. Pick it up in black, bronze, red, or white.

25% Off Theragun Elite

Snag the Elite model for 25% off and you’ll be able to reach each and every muscle thanks to its five unique attachments. The patented ergonomic triangle handle will also allow you to hold the device in a number of ways, without straining your hands, wrists, or arms.

17% Off Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime comes with four attachments and offers five different speeds, so you can go for a light massage or something a bit more intense. The Prime also features an ergonomic grip and has 120 minutes of battery life for two full hours of message bliss.

17% Off Theragun Pro

And for the most souped-up Theragun: the Theragun Pro. This one comes with six attachments, an OLED screen, a rotating arm, and 300 minutes of battery life. The professional-grade motor gets 60% deeper, reaching 16 millimeters in the muscle. Oh, and you can customize your speed range using an app. Now’s your chance to pick it up for $100 off.