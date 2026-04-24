Have you ever wanted to learn a new language, move to the big city, or take an art class? These goals may go on your vision board, and you talk about them constantly with friends, but months and years go by and you never take action.

On TikTok, the “doing everything I said I would” trend is all about finally making moves, and it’s so inspiring. Instead of simply daydreaming about goals, it shows all the people who said they would do something — and then went ahead and did it.

For her take on the trend, creator @catrionathomas posted herself hiking in the Dolomites. As soft music plays, you can see her pose with the mountain peaks in the background, showing that she made her dream trip to Italy a reality.

Creator @adelecap had a similar goal, and shared herself spinning happily in a train station as she set off on a solo backpacking trip. The short, happy clip was likely predated by doing tons of research, budgeting, and writing up itineraries, making it all the more exciting that it was all finally happening.

In another clip, @sharedtable_ posted about making pottery, baking, growing her own tomatoes, and then hosting a dinner party with her very own garden haul. Again, it makes you think about all the hobbies you’ve been putting off.

This trend is the perfect reminder to stop talking and start checking things off your to-do list this spring, whether it’s something big, like traveling to a faraway place or something smaller, like finally completing a craft project. It’s all about making dreams a reality.

“I Said I Would & I Did”

It’s inspiring to watch other people follow through with their goals. It’s why you get up to clean after watching a productive “day in my life” vlog or suddenly want to go on a walk after hearing someone talk about taking 10,000 steps a day.

That’s the vibe emanating from these “doing everything I said I would” videos on TikTok. Watch one or two clips and you’ll be mentally scanning your bucket list.

Under @jess.steenn’s viral post on the trend, one commenter chimed in to say, “This is the year of us doing absolutely everything we ever wanted!” Another wrote, “sometimes, delayed. sometimes, rerouted. but i know i will be where i know i will be.”

This trend is similar to the “getting coffee with my younger self” videos from 2025, which offered similar motivation through a heart-warming thought experiment: Imagine your older self going back in time to grab a latte with the 20-year-old version of you. What would you want to tell her? What would you be excited to report? Hopefully you’d be able to say that you went to grad school, took the pottery class, and went to the top of the Eiffel Tower.

This trend is motivating but also serves as a reminder to look back on what you’ve already done in life, like creator @jehvanaj who acknowledged her recent accomplishments: graduating, buying a dream car, moving to a new city, and getting a job in her field.

For creator @the_o.crew, it was about celebrating her career as an a nurse anesthetist. In her comments, someone said, “This brought tears to my eyes lol idk y CONGRATS GIRLLY.” Another said, “Immediate follow! Hope I can be like you someday.” By acknowledging what you’ve already done, it proves you can do hard things — and it might even get you revved up to do more.

How To Do The D*mn Thing

If you have goals or projects you’ve been meaning to pursue, but often feel unmotivated or stuck, you’re not alone. Psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW says change is hard, long-term commitment is tiring, and it’s why it’s so much easier to stick with the status quo.

It’s also common to confuse dreams with goals, she tells Bustle. It’s the reason so many people say they want to run a marathon, but so few actually do. While the idea of jogging 26.2 miles sounds like an incredible, Instagram-worthy achievement, the reality is often harsher than you realize: It isn’t just about running on a regular basis, but also about giving up your free time, dealing with injuries, and changing how you sleep, eat, and hydrate.

If you can’t seem to overcome the hump, Morin says it’s likely because your dream doesn’t align with your values — and that’s a key point to keep in mind. It’s OK to pass on ideas that sound better on paper.

For the real ones, however, all you need to do is take one baby step in the right direction. “It might be as small as sending a text message to friends to talk about getting together,” Morin says. “Or maybe you call a gym to learn about membership prices. Taking one step helps you build momentum so you'll keep going. Getting started is usually the hardest part.”

If you tend to give up quickly, you might also want a motivation buddy. Whether you want to apply to grad school or save up money to fly to Italy, tell a friend that you plan to make progress by a certain date. Knowing someone is watching and ready to check in on you can make all the difference. “That slight social pressure with a clear deadline will get you moving.”

From there, it’s all about chugging steadily along. Remind yourself that the time will pass anyway, so you might as well stick with the plan, and set goalposts to keep you heading in the right direction. Save the money. Book the plane tickets. Start walking. Sign up for the class. Before you know it, you too will be able to say, “I said I would and I did.”

Source:

Amy Morin, LCSW, licensed psychotherapist