Even though walking is supposed to be relaxing, it often comes with an ounce of stress, especially when you’re trying to reach a specific number of steps. Perhaps that’s why you don’t always look forward to your evening stroll. All you can think about is how long it’s going to take to reach your goal, and it might make you avoid going at all.

Think about it: If you hope to take 10,000 steps a day, that’s about a two-hour commitment. Long walks require a lot of time and energy, two things you aren’t always guaranteed to have. To make your daily meander feel more manageable, many TikTok creators recommend taking “micro walks” instead.

This trend is all about going on mini walks more often throughout the day, versus trying to get all of your steps in at once. You pop out for five minutes here and 10 minutes there. The idea is for your steps to add up with hardly any effort at all.

Creator @baileeyy_nicole says she used to squeeze all of her steps in at the end of the day, but quickly realized it doesn’t have to be that serious. “I’d go on some super long excursion, mini marathon-type situation,” she said in a clip. “Now I’ve realized micro walks are the way to go. It makes it so much more attainable. You gotta eat the elephant one bite at a time. It’s honestly help me so much.”

The Genius Of A Micro Walk

If you’ve ever wondered how some people manage to walk an hour or more a day, they might be taking micro walks. On TikTok, @smiley.ryli said she find its easy to fit four 15-minute walks into her busy schedule, but you can break it up any way you please.

According to Aine Thomas, a NASM-certified personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs, micro walking is the perfect way to make your step goals feel more doable. “Instead of carving out a large block of time, you can focus on integrating movement into your existing routine — 5 to 10 minutes here and there adds up and can help reduce the mental barrier, making it easier to stay consistent.”

This works whether you want to reach a 10,000 daily step goal or 5,000. If you find it overwhelming to take all those steps at once, micro walks are a way to seamlessly fold more steps into your routine. It’s also helpful to remember that taking one short walk is better than no walk at all.

This isn’t just about getting more steps in. It’s also taking more breaks and getting more fresh air. “Micro walks can serve as a mental reset, helping reduce stress and improve focus — especially for people who work at a desk all day,” Thomas tells Bustle. “Getting outside and exposure to sunlight can also boost mood and overall well-being, helping counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting.”

A bunch of micro walks is also just as good for your health as one long walk. “As long as the total time and intensity are similar, the overall health benefits remain comparable,” she says.

Add Micro Walks Into Your Day

If you love the idea of walking in the morning, but can’t commit to a full 30 minutes as you hurry off to work, pop out for a quick 10-minute stroll instead. This is about breaking down the mindset that all of your walks need to be lengthy in order to count.

After that, add a 5-minute walk to your lunch break, a quick spin between meetings, and a short after dinner stroll. “You can also build in simple habits like parking farther away, taking the stairs, or walking while on phone calls,” Thomas says. “Looking for small opportunities to move more consistently throughout the day can really add up!”

Micro walks can help you reach that impressive 10,000 step goal, but for general health, “aiming for 4,000 to 6,000 steps is a great starting point,” she says, adding that consistency matters most. With micro walks, it’ll be easier to add more movement to your day.

Source:

Aine Thomas, NASM-certified personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs