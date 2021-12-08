The One Person Tinder UK Users Couldn't Get Enough Of In 2021

I can’t imagine that Matt Hancock, Molly-Mae Hague, and Måneskin have ever been grouped together in a list before. It’d make an interesting guest list at a dinner party, that’s for sure. According to Tinder’s Year In A Swipe, they’re among some of the most mentioned celebrities on Tinder this year. But the other celebs on that list – ranging from artists to politicians, and even chief officer of the Cheshire Association of Local Councils, Jackie Weaver – is quite something.

Top to the list though? None other than former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was the most mentioned name in people’s bios, per the dating app. After having his own love affair with Gina Coladangelo in 2021, he seems like an easy target. Still, he wasn’t the only politico on the list.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson closely followed Hancock, and the queen of reality TV, Kim Kardashian, came out in third place. Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo (their music providing the soundtrack to most of our 2021 experiences) also made the cut, alongside Certified Lover Boy Drake.

But it wasn’t just celebrities who were taking up space in people’s bios in 2021. Emojis, obviously, also featured. The most popular being the eyes emoji. According to Tinder, there was a massive 40% increase in people using that particular emoji, taking over from the laughing crying face emoji and shrugging emoji, which still earnt second and third place respectively.

You can see a full list of the 20 most mentioned celebrities in Tinder bios, by ranking, below:

1. Matt Hancock

2. Boris Johnson

3. Kim Kardashian

4. Elon Musk

5. Meghan Markle

6. Taylor Swift

7. Harry Styles

8. Little Mix

9. Jackie Weaver

10. Molly Mae

11. Arctic Monkeys

12. Kanye West

13. Olivia Rodrigo

14. Doja Cat

15. Drake

16. J. Cole

17. Polo G

18. Måneskin

19. The Weeknd

20. Dave