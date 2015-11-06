8 Ways To Make Doggy Style Feel Even Better

It’s no surprise doggy style sex is a classic. For many, the animalistic side of this sex position is the real draw — it has a little bit of a “you and me baby, we ain't nothing but mammals” vibe. But while that can be too intense and impersonal, depending on your mood, the good news is that doggy style position can have tons of modifications. In fact, there are a whole bunch of hacks that can make doggy style more fun for everyone.

If doggy style is your go-to sex position, you’re not alone. The 2021 SKYN Sex & Intimacy Survey found that doggy style is the favorite sex position among U.S. adults ages 18-39. And considering it’s the best sex position for hitting the G-spot, its top spot is well-deserved.

So how do you mix up a classic sex position you may know pretty well? It’ll take a bit of communication, experimentation, and maybe even a mirror. But, the good news is that there’s a variation out there for everyone. Here are eight tips for customizing doggy style, so that it’s even hotter for you and your partner(s).

1. If You're Receiving Doggy Style, Get Involved

Doggy style doesn't have to be just a whole lot of thrusting and pounding. As Katrina Messenger, the founder of The Good Love Project, told Bustle: “Bounce, pop, swing, and roll your hips.” You can even tell your partner to hold completely still for a little bit while you take over.

2. Use A Mirror During Doggy Style

If you don't like the fact that you can't see each other in this position, which is a huge drawback for some people, then change that. Strategically-placed mirrors or a wild tryst in the bathroom means that you can have all the fun of doggy style, but also be able to make eye contact. And it's extra hot when you can see how much your partner is enjoying it.

3. Play Around With Your Angles

For those who might have a harder time with doggy style, sexologist Marla Renee Stewart says, “Curl your hips! Understanding your pelvic angles are important for doggy style. Some of us have front-facing vulvas/vaginas and some of us have back-facing vulvas/vaginas. Doggy style is more conducive for back-facing people, so those who are front-facing need to be able to curl your hips back.” For this tip, think of the cow shape in the cat-cow yoga position.

4. Try Modified Doggy Style For A More Intimate Experience

You can try modified doggy style, which not only will help a partner last longer, but will also add some intimacy if the position feels a little too impersonal for your liking. During doggy style sex, go down onto your elbows and then basically lie down (use a pillow under your hips; it helps), then you get a lot of the benefits, but it's a little less intense — and a little more close.

5. Or This Trick For A More Wild Doggy Style

If you what you like about doggy style sex is that it's a little intense and wild, then up your game. Cosmopolitan suggests that you go down on your elbows, have your partner lift you by the thighs, and go for the wheelbarrow sex position. For the brave, for the bold.

6. Play With Yourself

You're bracing yourself, but you might be able to spare a free hand, especially if you try the modified version. It's a great sex position for clitoral stimulation, either with your hand or with a vibrator. Between that and the G-spot action, if doggy wasn’t already your favorite, it just might become your new go-to.

7. Get Comfortable

If you're there in doggy style a while, then things can get a little creaky. Try putting a pillow under your knees, or even bracing yourself over the side of a couch, depending on where you're doing it. It'll let you focus on the fun, rather than on the logistics.

8. Up Your Dirty Talk Game

Whether you're going for modified or regular doggy style sex, it's a great sex position for dirty talk, especially when the partner who’s giving can get really close to the receiving partner's ear. If there's something you like to hear during sex, let them know beforehand, and then enjoy those sexy whispers.

Sources:

Marla Renee Stewart, MA sexologist & sexual strategist for Velvet Lips Sex Education