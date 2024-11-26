Here's Your Tarot Reading For Tuesday, November 26

Today’s tarot pull is the Six of Cups. As you move through the day, it’ll feel like everything’s steeped in nostalgia. You’ll hear a song in a coffee shop that instantly transports you back to middle school or smell something baking that reminds you of being a kid. Just like that, you’re 11 years old again.

In tarot, the cups suit traditionally represents water and emotion, so this quaint card suggests you’ll be hit with waves of feelings today. It won’t be a sad nostalgia, necessarily, but the kind that that conjures up comfortable, cozy, vivid memories.

With the holidays coming up, it could have you looking forward to a visit home where you’ll get to regress, watch your favorite movies, and fall asleep in your childhood bedroom. To embrace the Six of Cups, call your family and firm up your plans.

If the holiday season is shaping up differently this year, whatever the reason may be, today might feel overwhelming. In that case, the Six of Cups encourages you to forge your own traditions, perhaps by teaching a partner how to make a favorite family meal or taking your dog to pick out a Christmas tree. In some ways, you might find relief that this year won’t be an echo of the past.

As it goes with tarot, there are plenty of secondary meanings to explore, too. The Six of Cups also hints that you need to nurture your inner child, as shown by the two kids on the card. What can you do today that’ll benefit the younger version of you? It might be time to set aside your emails and pesky work projects and do something frivolous instead, like playing a game, relaxing with a light-hearted show, or coloring a picture. If it feels easy, creative, and free, you’re doing it right.

One last bit of advice: This card could also be a sign that you’re dwelling on past relationships, whether it’s one with an ex-partner or old friend. If you’re feeling that loss today, focus on the people who are currently in your life, including your connection with yourself. The Six of Cups suggests you’ll soon be creating new memories — so go ahead and forget about ol’ what’s his name.