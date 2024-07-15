The U.S. Olympic Team Is Entirely Funded By Fans, Not The Government

As you watch Team USA compete at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, France this summer, it’ll be impossible to ignore all the training and hard work that led up to their big moment on the world stage. Their stories highlight the early mornings, countless hours of practice, and the lifetime of competition that culminates in one shot at a gold medal. What isn’t so obvious is all the money that it takes to get there.

This is where the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation (USOPF) comes in. As the philanthropic arm of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USOPF is launching One for All: The Campaign for Team USA, a fundraising effort that aims to raise $500 million for Team USA by 2028, when the games will be hosted in Los Angeles.

According to Christine Walshe, the President & Chief Development Officer of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Foundation, not many people realize Team USA is 100% fan-funded. “We are one of the only Olympic and Paralympic Committees in the world that receives zero government funding,” she tells Bustle, which is why these athletes need extra help.

“We want to give every one of them the chance to train at the highest level, and that requires tremendous resources,” she says. “Since the foundation’s inception in 2013, our efforts have led to significant advancements like the expanded mental health program and donor-funded technology and data projects. Team USA’s competitive edge on the world stage isn’t an accident and requires investment from all of us.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

One for All: The Campaign for Team USA will raise funds for three areas: Athlete Health & Wellness, Sport Performance Innovation, and Athlete Career & Earnings. “We’re putting health, performance, and career opportunity resources in place that empower American athletes to excel during every step of their journey,” says Walshe. “Together, we can ensure that the Olympic and Paralympic spirit continues to inspire future generations.”

The Paris 2024 Olympics will kick off with the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26 and run through Aug. 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. According to Walshe, 17-time Paralympic medalist Oksana Masters, who has already received campaign-funded sports psychology and medical care in previous Games, will be competing once again.

This summer, keep an eye out for four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, track stars Sha'Carri Richardson and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, office-worker-turned-break-dancer Sunny Choi, powerhouse swimmers Katie Ledecky and Anastasia Pagonis, tennis phenom Coco Gauff, as well as the other 585 athletes that make up Team USA.

To contribute, visit TeamUSA.com/Give.