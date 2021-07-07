It might be 2021, but the Tokyo Olympics that were supposed to be in 2020 are about to begin. From July 23 through Aug. 8, some of the top athletes in the world will compete for about 5,000 medals across 33 sports. If you’re looking to get hyped about the games, finding Olympic athletes to follow on TikTok can help pump you up.

Even if you’re not generally into sportsball, the Olympics often has a kind of irresistible allure. Some of that comes from the fact that the games only happen every four years (plus, it’s been five years now, because of the pandemic). Another pull of the summer Olympics is just how many different sports it offers. The 2021 Olympics are going to feature everything from the classics — think swimming, gymnastics, and tennis — and some newbies, like surfing, skateboarding, and karate.

As thousands of athletes head out to Japan to compete, you can grab yourself a part of the action on TikTok. Whether you’re wondering why Olympic divers don’t get dizzy while they’re flipping over and over in the air, or want to know what TikTok-viral dance moves Olympians are obsessed with, these 21 Olympic athlete TikTok accounts will have something for you.

1 Basketball Player A'ja Wilson Just because you're an Olympian doesn't mean your TikTok has to be all about the game. Basketball player A'ja Wilson's TikTok features her catching up on her dance moves and having fun with TikTok memes and challenges.

2 Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Not many of Team USA’s famed Women’s Gymnastics team is on TikTok, but MyKayla Skinner, who’s headed to the Olympics for the second time, serves up all the mat content you need to get excited for the Games.

3 Diver Sam Fricker’ Ever watched pro divers flip over and over and over in the air and wonder how they don’t get sick from dizziness? Olympic diver Sam Fricker’s TikTok doesn’t have an answer for you — but he is open to fielding your questions.

4 Sprinter Andre De Grasse Need a dash of inspiration for your next sprinting workout? Watching Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse fly across your feed can give you everything you need to get you ready to run.

5 Soccer Player Alex Morgan You can get your fill of a range of content — from sports to cute babies — on soccer player Alex Morgan's TikTok. You'll learn on her feed that fancy footwork and apple sauce definitely go together.

6 Diver Jordan Windle Whether you want to watch him dive or see him and his friends hang Christmas lights, you can check out diver Jordan Windle’s TikTok for laughs and swimspiration.

7 Swimmer Katie Ledecky There aren't exactly a lot of videos on Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky's TikTok — but the vid that exists is a real charmer. You'll learn how to balance a glass of chocolate milk on your head while swimming a full lap in the pool. According to Ledecky, step two involves a very simple direction: "don't spill."

8 Basketball Player Stefanie Dolson Basketball player Stefanie Dolson’s TikTok is almost as entertaining as watching Dolson crush it on defense. From driveway basketball fails to dancing — a whole lot of dancing, some of which happens on a lawn mower — there’s never a dull moment on Dolson’s TikTok.

9 Basketball Player Allisha Gray Best friend challenge, anyone? Basketball player Allisha Gray’s TikTok features the 2017 WNBA rookie of the year being silly with friends and keeping up to date with TikTok’s latest and greatest memes.

11 Volleyball Player Alix Klineman There may not be a lot of vids on Olympic volleyball player Alix Klineman’s TikTok, but they’re worth watching. What does a day in the life of an Olympian look like — from the perspective of what shoes they’re wearing? You’ll find out, and also learn about how Klineman makes macadamia nut pancakes.

12 Volleyball Player April Ross Who needs an actual opponent to practice their serve? Not volleyball player April Ross, whose TikTok will inspire you to set up a wooden target in your backyard when you need to let some energy out.

13 Diver Delaney Schnell You’ve heard of handstands, but have you seen one performed on a high diving board, leading into a dive? Check out Olympic diver Delaney Schnell’s TikTok and you will.

16 Rower Kristine O’Brien Rower Kristine O’Brien’s TikTok is full of vital Olympic training compilations — think the #whippedcreamchallenge, because you definitely need that coordination while rowing.

17 Rugby Player Kayla Canett What happens when an Olympian is also an introvert? Rugby player Kayla Canett’s TikTok will give you some insight. You’ll also learn why she’s been called elastagirl.

18 Rugby Player Ilona Maher Need some expert advice on how to respond when people comment on your body? Rugby player Ilona Maher’s TikTok leads by example — and fills you in on what rugby is, anyway.

19 Rugby Player Naya Tapper Olympians had to improvise during the pandemic, too. Rugby player Naya Tapper used a bamboo bar to improve her bench press game. Of course, her TikTok will also let you get a glimpse of her rugby skills, too.

20 Skateboarder Jordyn Barratt Tune into skateboarder Jordyn Barratt’s TikTok to watch her catching big air on her board — and see some puppy videos, too.