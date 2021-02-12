20 Valentine's Day DIY Gifts & Surprises You'll Want To Steal From TikTok

If you thought TikTok was just for viral dances and eerily accurate comedy skits about relationships, think again. Whether you're in need of a last-minute gift for your partner, a cute decoration, or a crafty project to make with friends, one or two of the countless
Valentine's Day DIY hacks on TikTok might just do the trick.
While Pinterest is still a go-to for those in need of a hack, TikTok is catching right up with videos from crafters, DIY-ers, and thrifty savers who know how to repurpose things they already have lying around the house. And when it comes to Valentine's Day — which is swiftly approaching, btw — that's really good news.
These
hacks from TikTok will spare you having to wait in line at the drugstore, heart-shaped card in hand, along with all the other late holiday shoppers. These gift ideas are also way more meaningful than the usual V-day box of chocolates could ever be, which is good news for your valentine.
Not to mention, since you'll likely be
celebrating Valentine's Day at home this year — whether that means staying in with your partner, or Zooming a date from afar — 2021 pretty much demands you fill your apartments with tons of pretty decorations. If that sounds fun, read on below for 20 DIY hacks from TikTok, to make your Valentine's Day extra adorable. Scratch-Off Gift Card
For a personalized gift, grab paper and paint and make this cute scratch-off card for your valentine. You can write anything you want on the voucher, whether it's something sweet — like a back rub — or something a little sexier.
Homemade Popper
All you need is a pair of scissors, some pretty paper, and
bam, you'll have a fancy, festive popper. Balloon Decoration
If you have a blank wall that's practically begging for Valentine's Day decor, why not cover it with balloons in the shape of a heart? It's super easy to do, and makes a great background for
V-day Zoom calls. Flowery Chocolate Box
Leave all those run-of-the-mill candy boxes at the drugstore and go for this homemade version — featuring affordable items from Target and Michael's — instead.
Heart-Shaped Money
When in doubt, money is always a good gift. But instead of stashing it in a card, get crafty and fold the bills into the shape of a rose.
Nerdy Cookie
If you possess cookie decorating skills — and have a nerdy partner who would appreciate eating a baby Yoda on Valentine's Day — then this TikTok is for you!
Ravioli Roses
One of the best parts of Valentine's Day is taking everyday things — like a bowl of pasta — and giving it a romantic twist. This hack shows you how to roll ravioli into (you guessed it) roses.
Gumball Machine
If you spotted the Valentine's Day gumball machine at Target and thought "I could make that" you were totally right. Here's a step-by-step tutorial to create your own using a plastic bowl and a bucket.
Heart PomPoms
These heart-shaped pompoms would look really cute strung across a wall or by your window.
Wreath
Another Target remake, this corn husk wreath is way easier to throw together than you might think. It requires gathering interesting items (like, um, corn husks) but once you finish, it'll be the cutest door decoration you ever did see.
Holiday Centerpiece
Planning a dinner for two? Then run out to the dollar store for a few items, like plastic flowers and candies, and before you know it you'll have this sweet little centerpiece for the table.
Candy Bags
If you'd like to dole out candy to everyone you know and love — your friends, your parents, and even your neighbors — do so using these crafty treat bags. It'll make the gift even more special.
Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards are everywhere right now, so why not make one that's Valentine's Day themed? This one is positively covered in chocolate hearts, just as it should be.
Photo Box
To make a truly unique gift, follow this hack for a homemade photo box you can fill with cute snapshots of you and your partner.
Rosey Gift
Nothing says "I love you" quite like hot glueing chocolate bars together. No, really.
Mini Cakes
These "cakelets" would be so fun to make with your partner, a friend, or all by yourself on Valentine's Day. (Imagine not having to share!)
Love Bomb
Is your partner the bomb? Then follow this video for a chocolatey gift that looks like sticks of dynamite.
Wooden Valentine
For a really pretty keepsake, make a Valentine's Day "card" out of wood.
Heart-y Decorations
Another decoration hack, this TikTok explains how to make pretty yard-covered hearts that would look perfect hanging along a mantel. Because if you do nothing else this Valentine's Day, at the very least surround yourself with hearts.