Think about how much time and energy you put into dating. All the swiping, chatting, and meeting up on Thursday nights — even when you’re super tired or not in the mood to go out. Now imagine putting that same effort into seeing your friends.

On TikTok, people are talking about the importance of friendship and how easy it is to deprioritize your besties. While you might love your friends, it’s not uncommon to go weeks, and sometimes even months, without seeing them. It’s one reason why creator @chlobow_to clapped her hands together and demanded we go on friend dates every week.

In the video, posted Jan. 18, she said the goal is to build a supportive circle of pals that all uplift and include each other. “Be the friend you want to have,” she said in the clip. In her comments, someone added, “Building community in 2026!”

Chloe also talked about making new friends. “I want to see women expanding their friend roster. Girlies are getting dressed up to go to the bar to attract new friends. Striking up conversations with the cool girl at the coffee shop.” And ultimately, taking them on a friend date. Keep scrolling for tips on prioritizing friends, going on more friend dates, and meeting new people.

You Need More Friend Dates

According to Sara Sloan, LMFT, it’s really easy to lose track of friends or put them last on your to-do list, especially if you’re in a new relationship. But even if you’re busy, and even if you’re newly in love, you really shouldn’t let friendships slide.

Whether you have one BFF or 10, a friendship can provide support, love, and companionship in your life, often long after a romantic relationship has ended. “If maintained, they can be a consistent source of platonic love that is with you always,” she tells Bustle. “The same level of care that exists in romantic relationships should be applied to long-term friendships.”

Think of regular friend dates as a way to maintain closeness and build the sense of community you crave. “If you're catching up with a friend regularly, you will know their story, and they will know yours,” Sloan says. “It allows for nostalgia, which helps us remember ourselves. Sometimes with old friends, it can seem as if they're holding up a mirror reflecting our past into the present.”

Even if you see your friends fairly regularly, you can still go on friend dates. According to Sloan, they’re just like a regular hangout, but with a little extra something. Meet each other for coffee, invite them to dinner, and get dressed up if you want to. Then lean into the date vibe. This is your chance for a deep talk and a thorough catch-up.

How To Ask Out A New Friend

Where the concept of a friend date really shines is when meeting someone new. You know how it’s super scary to ask someone out that you like? It can be equally scary to ask out a new friend, but it’s often worth the risk. Here are some tips for finding new friends and seeing if they’d be down to hang.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled

The world is full of opportunities to make new friends, like when you strike up a convo in line at Trader Joe’s, when someone compliments your outfit and then you stand around chatting, or when you ask to pet your neighbor’s dog. In these little moments of sociability, see if anyone seems like they have friend potential.

Go To Events

Never have much luck making random friends? There are other places to meet new people: club sports, classes, mutual friend parties, community spaces like bookstores, meet-up groups, or in your apartment building. You can even slide into someone’s DMs.

Break The Ice

Once you spy someone interesting in a coffee shop, grocery store, or craft aisle, that’s your moment to ask them out on a friend date.

If you keep running into each other, or you have a nice chat for a few minutes, you can say something like, “Hey, we should exchange numbers. It would be so fun to hang out sometime,” or “It’s been so nice chatting. Would you ever want to get coffee?” If need be, you can clarify that you’re just looking for a friend and would love to get to know them better. Worst-case scenario, they say no, and then you can brush it off as rejection therapy.

Go Somewhere Familiar

To build your connection, Stephanie Pappas, LMFT, recommends going somewhere related to how you met, such as returning to the same coffee shop or bookstore, or stopping by a shared interest, like a local museum. Depending on the vibe, it might also feel right to invite them somewhere social, like a trivia night, so it’s easier to talk and relax.

Take Time To Chat

Just like you would with a Hinge match, you can chat with your new friend about what they like, what they do for work, where they see themselves in five years, etc. Whether you hang out once or become best friends forever, it’ll feel good to connect and put yourself out there. That’s what friend dates are all about.

