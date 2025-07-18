While nothing hits the spot quite like a good rot day, especially when you’re burnt out and tired, but it’s so easy to go overboard. What starts as a refreshingly lazy two-hour scroll can quickly turn into a weekend-long lie down, and before you know it, you start rotting every chance you get.

It’s why creators on TikTok are coming up with cute “anti-rot agendas” to inspire themselves to put down their phones and try something new. The idea is simple: An anti-rot agenda is essentially a list of things to do besides lying around and scrolling, and it’s often aesthetic enough to actually work.

On the app, creator @studywithara has been sharing anti-rot agendas. A list posted June 6 suggested a light 15-minute workout, a brain dump journaling sesh, and looking for ways to add some whimsy to the day, like planting a mini herb garden or reading in the park until the sun sets. It’s the perfect mix of movement, productivity, and fun.

That’s also the best part: Anti-rot agendas don’t have to be too active or over the top. There’s no need to clean your whole house or go on a five-mile run if you don’t want to. It’s possible to relax while still making the most of your day. Here’s what to know about the trend.

Why The Anti-Rot Agenda Works

The cute anti-rot agendas that come across your FYP go viral for a reason; they’re a way to ease out of bed and into a more productive or fulfilling day, all without overdoing it. If you’ve been rotting for a little too long and officially want to turn things around, they might be the route to take.

Instead of forcing yourself to be productive, you might start by slowly making a matcha, going to a coffee shop for a croissant, or taking a leisurely walk through the park. In @studywithara’s comments, people seem to be into the idea of doing just a little bit more with their day.

“It took me so much time to clear the fog and realize slowly building a habit of productivity kept me away from the rot. Good luck to all my bed rotters this week!” Another wrote, “Commenting to stay on comforting self-care TikTok.”

On July 12, the creator offered another anti-rot agenda, this one with fun suggestions for things to do with your downtime, like writing a postcard to a friend, reading an interesting Substack article, or plating your food like they would in a restaurant.

All of these things are so simple, yet so much more fulfilling than simply scrolling or sleeping. They’re also the perfect antidote to “brain rot,” which might be setting in if you hear nothing but TikTok sounds echoing in your head. (Take that as your sign to step away from your phone.)

If you need a little more structure, check out creators like @lifeasraven, who offers hour-by-hour anti-rot routines. Her videos often factor some rot time into your day — perfect if you need a quick rest — but then ease you back into the real world with instructions.

Imagine you’re having a lazy Saturday. At 3 pm, you might put your feet on the floor, open your curtains, and stretch. At 3:15, you’d change out of pajamas and into loungewear. At 4:00, you might go for a short walk. This checklist can help you come out of a funk and put one foot in front of the other until you’re no longer rotting.

In her comments, one person said, “Thank you! I needed this today.” Another wrote, “This is so sweet. I needed a gentle push.” It doesn’t matter if you want to be productive, make the most out of your day, or simply find a way to get out of bed. There’s an anti-rot routine for you.