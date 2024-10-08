Short On Time? Turn Your Chores Into A Full-On Workout

Nothing makes you break a sweat quite like toting groceries 10 city blocks. The same is true for running up and down the stairs to do laundry or wrestling with a fitted sheet as you make your bed. The other day my Fitbit even congratulated me for hitting zone minutes, but I wasn’t in a workout class or running in the park — I was just carrying two cases of seltzer water into my apartment.

All of these activities get your heart rate up and your muscles tired, so it got me thinking — why don’t chores “count” as a workout? It seems like running errands, cleaning, and putting away dishes could be the perfect “two birds, one stone” scenario. It's a hack for lazy girls, those short on time, and anyone too tired to clean and go to the gym.

Not only do some chores get your heart rate up, like when you’re hauling groceries, but some also get your muscles in on the effort, like your biceps when you’re pushing a vacuum cleaner or your glutes when you squat repeatedly to unload a washing machine. Maybe there’s a way to make the most of these moves so you can work out while making your apartment spotless, right? To find out more, I asked trainers how to make the most of a chores day.

Do Chores Count As A Workout?

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

Ask any trainer and they’ll tell you that all movement is good for you. “Most of us tend to sit a lot due to the way our lifestyles are in this day and age, so the goal is to stay active throughout the day as much as possible,” says Emma Belluomo, ISSA, CPT, a trainer, nutrition coach, and cycling instructor at Cyclebar. “Every little bit helps, including chores.”

A cleaning sesh can certainly raise your heart rate to the same level as a light cardio workout, and it can benefit your heart health the same way a brisk walk would. According to Belluomo, aerobic or cardio workouts are needed to help your body build endurance — and you’ll know you’re in the official workout zone if you’re breathing harder or breaking a sweat.

According to Belluomo, many chores do help strengthen certain muscle groups. Your glutes and quads will kick in when you bend down to pick things up off the floor or jog up the stairs. Your core engages to keep you steady as you sweep, vacuum, or wipe a surface. And your lower back and shoulders get some love when you reach overhead to dust high places.

That said, trainers also agree that chores shouldn’t be your only form of exercise. Ellen Thompson, CPT, a certified personal trainer with Blink Fitness, says you’ll still need a consistent workout regimen that raises your heart rate for an extended time and one that works your muscles using the right amount of reps to truly improve your strength. To stay strong, dedicate a few days a week to a 20 to 40-minute routine.

Turning Your Chores Into A Workout

freemixer/E+/Getty Images

With that in mind, trainers say you can totally make the most of your chores, too, and if you do it right they can even replace your workout for that day. Here’s what to know.

Wear A Watch

Remember to put on your smartwatch before you start moving. “[That way] you’re able to see how elevated your heart rate is and for how long,” says Belluomo. Your watch will also count your steps and add them to your daily tally — even if you’re just walking around your apartment. If your heart rate gets high enough, you might get those sweet, sweet zone minutes, too.

Run Errands With Vigor

Instead of schlepping down the street with groceries or plodding up the basement stairs from the washing machine, try putting a little pep in your step to keep your heart rate up. If you’re tired, knowing that you’re getting a workout while also completing your to-do list might motivate you to walk a little faster. TBH, this fresh perspective makes me feel less sad about how far I have to trek to do laundry in my building,

Combine Your Chores

To keep your heart rate elevated for the recommended 20 minutes per workout, purposefully line up your toughest chores back-to-back and try to do them without taking breaks. “Any that require you to constantly move are a great source of cardio exercise, such as vacuuming, dusting, and carrying groceries or laundry,” says Belluomo.

Pay Attention To Form

You know how you focus on maintaining good form while doing squats or deadlifts at the gym? Pay just as much attention while doing chores at home. “With proper form, you can engage the right muscles and turn a task into a mini-workout while also preventing injury,” says Belluomo.

When you’re picking up something heavy, bend your knees and use your leg muscles, instead of your back, to lift the weight as you stand. Engage your glutes by squeezing them as you rise up and just like that you’ll be working your booty.

You can also treat grocery bags like kettlebells and do a farmer’s carry exercise. According to Thompson, you should hold an equal amount of weight in each hand and walk with your chest out, your shoulders back, and a neutral spine. Ta-da! Arm and core workout achieved.

Combine Chores & Exercises

If you’re only looking to get sweaty once in a given day, try adding a few traditional exercises into the mix. “For example, when cleaning the house you could combine rooms with different movements,” Belluomo says.

Anytime you enter the living room, do 30 seconds of jump squats. When you’re by your bed, jog in place for 30 seconds. And when you pop in to clean the kitchen, do push-ups against the counter before mopping. It’ll help you knock out your chores, and a few quick workout moves, all at once.

Sources:

Emma Belluomo, ISSA, CPT, trainer, nutrition coach, cycling instructor at Cyclebar

Ellen Thompson, CPT, certified personal trainer with Blink Fitness