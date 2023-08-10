The 8 Best Yoga Poses For Your Crown Chakra

The next time you’re feeling mentally fuzzy, unfocused, or fatigued, drop down into one of the many yoga poses that balance your crown chakra, and you should notice a big difference in how you feel both mentally and physically.

The crown chakra is one of the seven chakras, or energy points, in your body. It’s located at the top of your head — or just slightly above, like a crown — and is said to represent your connection to yourself, others, and the universe, says Alex Artymiak, an instructor with ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy. “When your crown chakra is balanced, you tend to have a feeling of oneness with the universe, and you’re calm and at peace,” he tells Bustle. “It also plays a role in your life’s purpose.”

If your crown chakra is blocked, that’s when you might experience head-related side effects like a lack of focus or direction, as well as physical symptoms like a lack of energy, says Whitney Berger, a certified yoga instructor, personal trainer, and founder of WhitFit NYC.

Doing yoga poses that target your crown chakra as well as meditation and breathwork can help support this area, Artymiak tells Bustle. Choose postures that feel calming, as well as ones that bring awareness to the top of your head. Read on for the eight best yoga poses for unblocking your crown chakra.

1. Tree Pose

According to Berger, tree pose is one of the best postures you can do for your crown chakra as it’s very balanced and centering. As you stand tall and breathe, imagine all your energy flowing to the top of your head.

- Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart on your mat.

- Raise one leg and place the sole of your foot against your inner thigh or shin on your opposite leg.

- Spread your toes and press into your standing foot.

- Look ahead and settle your gaze on a spot for balance.

- Tune into your breath.

- Take three to five breaths.

- Switch legs.

2. Savasana

Savasana helps you feel relaxed and centered so you can tap into your crown chakra energy, says Artymiak. “Savasana is often done as the final pose in yoga class or sequence, but you can do it at any time,” he says.

- Life flat on your back and let your legs and arms spread out.

- Close your eyes and breathe to let the body relax.

- If your mind starts to wander, focus on your breath.

- On an inhale, try to visualize a bright light entering your body through the crown of your head and traveling through your body from your head to your toes.

- As you exhale, picture the light returning in the reverse direction.

- Stay in savasana for as long as you need.

3. Lotus Pose

To balance your crown chakra, try relaxing in this cross-legged pose. “It’s popular to use during meditation because most people can sit for an extended period of time comfortably,” Berger says. As you sit, bring your attention to the top of your head.

- Sit tall with a straight back.

- Cross your legs in front of you.

- If you can, bring your feet on your thighs.

- Rest your hands on your knees or in your lap.

- Focus on your breath.

- Stay in the pose for five breaths, or as long as you need.

4. Forward Fold

Berger is also a fan of a forward fold to help unblock your crown chakra, especially if you gently way in the posture. “The blood rushing to your head will give you a nice energy boost, as well,” she says.

- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

- Keep a bend in your knees.

- Bend forward and let your head hang towards your mat.

- Grab your opposite elbows.

- Sway back and forth and bring your weight into your toes.

- Take a deep breath in through your nose and out through your mouth.

- Stay for about 15 seconds.

5. Seated Forward Bend

If you prefer to sit, try a seated forward fold.

- Sit on your mat and press your sits bones into the floor.

- Inhale, then lengthen up through your spine.

- Exhale and reach forward towards your toes.

- Keep your back straight.

- Move your head closer to your toes.

- Use a yoga strap or towel if you can’t reach your toes.

6. Supported Headstand

A headstand, while tricky, is an excellent way to activate the crown chakra, says Artymiak. “A proper headstand can offer feelings of balance, support, and steadiness,” he notes. If you’re able to do it — and don’t have any neck issues — it’s worth a try.

- If you are new to headstands, practice against a wall.

- Start by sitting on your shins.

- Lean your head towards the ground.

- Keep your elbows shoulder-width apart on the ground, then interlace your fingers to create a cradle.

- Place the top of your forehead/crown on the ground within the cradle.

- Pick up your hips and gently walk your feet in and using your core muscles, lift your feet off the floor.

- Lift one foot at a time but don’t kick up.

- If you have the core strength and balance, you can keep your legs in a pike position and lift them up at the same time.

7. Alternate Nostril Breathing

According to Artymiak, breathwork and meditation are just as important as yoga when it comes to unblocking your crown chakra. To get some air, try alternate nostril breathing.

- Sit comfortably with a tall back.

- Use your thumb to close one nostril.

- Inhale through the other.

- Pause.

- Unplug the closed side and breathe out of that nostril.

- Continue to alternate as you breathe in and out.

8. Rabbit Pose

Berger also recommends rabbit pose thanks to the way it brings attention to your crown. Try it if you’ve been experiencing a lack of direction, connection, or an inability to set goals.

- Start in child’s pose.

- Reach back and grab onto your heels.

- Move your forehead in towards your heels until the top of your head is resting on the floor.

- Inhale and lift your hips.

- Breathe into your back.

- Exhale and lower your hips to release.

Sources:

Alex Artymiak, instructor with ISSA Yoga & Wellness Academy

Whitney Berger, certified yoga instructor, personal trainer, founder of WhitFit NYC