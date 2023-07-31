The 10 Best Yoga Poses For Balancing Your Root Chakra

If you feel tired, unfocused, or off, you may need a cup of iced coffee and a quick walk around the block. Or it might be a sign that your root chakra is out of balance, and you need to do some yoga poses to set things right.

The root chakra, or muladhara, is located at the base of your spine where it acts as the “root” for your body, says Denise Prichard, a certified yoga instructor and Mindbody + ClassPass Wellness Council member. It’s the last of the seven chakras, or points of energy, that flow through you — and you want it to be happy. “When your root chakra is in alignment, you’ll feel calm, content, and weightless,” she tells Bustle. If it isn’t, that’s when things feel off.

There are quite a few physical and mental signs that indicate your root chakra needs some TLC, Prichard says. Physically, it’s common to experience gastrointestinal issues, like cramping, lower abdominal aches, and constipation. “Mentally, you can feel a lack of focus, anxiety, exhaustion, or a general sense of apathy,” she says. “These are all strong signs that your root chakra is out of alignment.”

If you’re experiencing any of these symptoms, yoga — and especially poses that focus on your tailbone and pelvis — can help stimulate your root chakra by working to release any negative energy that may be affecting you, Prichard explains. “These poses will consist of deep stretches, hip openers, and seated poses.” Here, the 10 best yoga poses for your root chakra that’ll help you get back in line.

1. Tree Pose

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

According to Francesca Valarezo, a New York City-based yoga therapeutics, breathwork teacher, shamanic healer, and founder of Shamanek, tree pose is a good one to open your hips, correct your posture, and find a sense of internal balance.

- Stand tall on your mat.

- Hug a shin into your chest.

- Turn your knee out and place the sole of your foot against your opposite inner thigh or shin.

- Press into your standing foot and spread your toes for balance.

- Focus your gaze on a wall.

- Connect with your breath.

- Take three to five breaths.

- Switch sides.

2. Warrior II

Tempura/E+/Getty Images

Warrior II is a very grounding pose that also stretches the hips, Valarezo says. Do it on a regular basis and your root chakra will thank you.

- Step one foot forward and bend your knee over your heel at a 90-degree angle.

- Keep your knee straight so it doesn’t collapse inward.

- Press into the outer edge of your back foot.

- Extend your arms out into a T shape.

- Soften your shoulders.

- Make sure your back arm is as high as your front arm.

- Engage your core and breathe into your pelvis.

- Feel the ground beneath you.

- Look towards your front hand.

- Take three to five breaths.

- Switch sides.

3. Triangle Pose

Kilito Chan/Moment/Getty Images

According to Valarezo, this posture is great to correct imbalances, particularly in your pelvis.

- Step one foot forward so your toes are facing the top of your mat.

- Keep your back foot at a slight 65-degree angle.

- Rest one hand on your forward shin.

- Reach the other one up to the ceiling.

- Keep both legs engaged and straight, without locking your knees.

- Lean forward over your extended leg and point your head towards the wall.

- Stay for five to eight breaths.

- Switch sides.

4. Lotus Pose

Ankit Sah/E+/Getty Images

“This is an intense but pleasant hip-opener that can help negate feelings of physical and emotional stress,” Prichard says. The hips are said to store emotions, so it’s worthwhile to stretch them on a regular basis.

- Sit in the center of your mat.

- Bring your right foot to your left hip, sole facing upwards.

- Bring your left foot to your right hip, crossing over the right foot.

- If this feels too intense, or if you experience any knee pain, sit in half lotus pose by leaving your left foot on the ground.

- Stay in this pose for at least five breaths or up to a few minutes.

5. Cross-Legged Pose

David Espejo/Moment/Getty Images

For a slightly gentler seated pose, try crossing your legs. Valarezo says this one’s great when you want to feel supported and connected to the earth.

- Sit with your legs gently crossed.

- Place a pillow or bolster under your sits bones for comfort.

- Play with circling your pelvis forward and back.

- Try to find the center of your seat.

- Relax your inner thighs across your shins.

- Send your focus to your pelvic region.

- Stay for a few breaths.

5. Child’s Pose

Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images

“This pose calms the nervous system, relaxes the spine, and stretches the back, hips, thighs, and ankles,” Prichard says — all good things when realigning your root chakra.

- Kneel on the floor or on a yoga mat.

- Bring your big toes together and sit on your heels.

- Allow your knees to be about hip-width apart.

- Take a deep breath in.

- Exhale and lower your torso down between your thighs.

- Either extend your arms forward, placing your palms on the mat, or lay your arms by your sides.

- Stay for at least five deep breaths or up to a few minutes.

6. Dancer Pose

Hiraman/E+/Getty Images

The fun dancer pose is another way to open your hips while improving your balance and stability.

- Stand on your mat.

- Press into your feet.

- Find a focal point to look at for balance.

- Bend your right knee and hold the outside of your right foot with your right hand.

- Stay upright as inhale and press your foot into your hand.

- Reach your left arm out for balance.

- Hold for five to 10 breaths.

- Repeat on the other side.

7. Warrior I

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

This pose feels extra powerful. As you lean into a lunge, you’ll strengthen and stretch your legs, hip, chest, and shoulders, Prichard says.

- Step your right foot in front of you with your toes pointing towards the top of the mat.

- Bend your right knee into a lunge with your ankle stacked over your heel.

- Keep your left leg straight behind you with your foot turned in at 45 degrees.

- Raise both your arms over your head while squeezing your shoulder blades down your back.

- Lift your chin and take your gaze up to your palms.

- Hold this pose for five breaths.

- Repeat on the other side.

8. Yogi Squat

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Try a deep yogi squat to loosen up your hips, groin, and lower back, Prichard says. Also called garland pose, this one is very stretchy and grounding.

- Stand at the front of your mat with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart.

- Turn your toes out at a 45-degree angle with your heels in so your feet form a "V" shape.

- Bend your knees.

- Lower your hips toward the floor, coming into a squat position.

- Try to keep your heels grounded on the mat.

- Bring your palms together.

- Hold for at least five breaths.

9. Standing Forward Fold

ZeynepKaya/E+/Getty Images

This stretch releases any tension that’s built up in your back, hamstrings, glutes, and hips, says Valarezo.

- Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

- Hinge forward at your hips.

- Drop your head towards the mat.

- Keep a slight bend in your knees.

- Shift around like a ragdoll to massage and stretch tight muscles

- Hold the pose for 30 seconds to one minute.

10. Savasana

Kilito Chan/Moment/Getty Images

As Valarezo notes, balancing your root chakra is all about relaxing and finding balance, so try lying back in savasana or corpse pose to get your chill on.

- Lie on your back.

- Use a blanket or pillow to make yourself comfy.

- Extend your legs.

- Rest your arms by your sides.

- Close your eyes.

- Let yourself relax into the mat as you breathe.

- Stay as long as you need.

Studies referenced:

Pascoe, MC. (2017). Yoga, mindfulness-based stress reduction and stress-related physiological measures: A meta-analysis. Psychoneuroendocrinology. doi: 10.1016/j.psyneuen.2017.08.008.

Experts:

Denise Prichard, certified yoga instructor, Mindbody + ClassPass Wellness Council member

Francesca Valarezo, yoga therapeutics, breathwork teacher, shamanic healer, founder of Shamanek