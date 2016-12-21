11 Weird Beauty Trends That'll Be Big In 2017, According To Makeup Artists & Other Experts

Oftentimes you only find out about huge beauty trends when they're already trending, but I wanted to share some foresight from the experts, to help you stay ahead of the curve. Here makeup artists and beauty experts share 2017 trends that will be massive, so you won't get left behind the trendsetters in the new year.

It can be terribly frustrating trying to keep up with all of the epic beauty trends out there, especially ones that seemingly go viral overnight. It's even worse when you've been rocking your own unique style forever, then suddenly everyone under the sun starts wearing your super specific makeup look, but you get no credit for it. Social media — particularly Instagram — is a great method to document your quirky beauty looks, so you can scroll back through your feed and have proof that you were rocking a certain look long before it hit the mainstream.

There have been some pretty weird and wonderful beauty trends in 2016, from rainbow highlighter to overlining lips à la Kylie Jenner. It's definitely been a memorable year for beauty! But what does the future have in stall for us? I spoke to a bunch of makeup artists and beauty experts to find out.

1. ‘60s Inspired Eyes

Susan Posnick, makeup artist and founder of Susan Posnick Cosmetics, tells Bustle over email that next year, eyes will be, "all a bit ‘60s, yet with a modern flair." She elaborates, "Pastel colors on the eyes. A wash of eyeshadow color on the lid in pale green, blue, pink, coral. Thin liner into the lash line or on the rim inside the bottom lashes, lots of mascara and/or false lashes with more of a long/short combination." Sounds pretty outta' sight!

2. Less Contouring & More Highlighting



Posnick says that there'll be less contouring and more highlighting (strobing) in 2017. "Highlighting opens and brightens the face and is much easier to do than contouring," she says.

3. Colourful Smokey Eyes

Beauty and lifestyle expert Jeanette Zinno tells Bustle over email, "Colorful smokey eyes will be trending in 2017. Forget the classic black and gold smokey eyes, try a twist on the basic smokey eye in purple or blue to make your eyes pop."

"Smokey eyes, but using shades of deep green — tourmaline, moss, jasper, evergreen — rather than black, makes for a more interesting smokey eye and it emphasizes the eye color as well," explains Posnick.



4. Clean & Organic Beauty Products



Organic Coconut Pre-Cleanse Oil, $32, Savor Beauty

"In 2017, expect a huge trend towards clean and organic beauty products. With clean beauty brands and stores opening up around the country, there are plenty of great options to choose from. Ladies and gentlemen alike will start benefiting from using products that are free of toxic chemicals and ingredients," explains Lucie Sorel, Clean Beauty Makeup Artist at Savor Beauty, in an email to Bustle.



"This trend has originated from the healthy lifestyle and conscious living cultures of recent years," she elaborates, "as people become more aware of what they eat and how they exercise, it is hard not to also be conscious about what they put on their skin! The skin, after all, is the largest organ of the body. Celebrities and social media icons are getting excited by how incredibly their skin looks and feels when using clean beauty products."



Hibba Kapil, founder of Hibba Beauty, tells Bustle over email, "It is so lovely to see that an emerging trend is natural beauty, it's so important to be aware of what we put in and on our bodies. Ditching the chemical filled exfoliating creams, which may contain some carcinogens (yuck!) and going for a natural exfoliating cloth, like the Ayate Cloth at Hibba Beauty, is a great way to love your body (and the planet, it's washable)."



"Skip the questionable medications to grow your brows, and get some Brow Rehab, an all natural brow balm to stimulate growth with ingredients like castor oil and shea butter!" Kapil adds.

5. Subtle Blush



"Keep the cheek blush to a minimum," advises Posnick, "use softly tinted illuminating products instead (Susan Posnick's new ILLUMINATE powders) and add the blush to the eyelids instead."

6. Eyebrow Microblading



"Microblading is the ultimate wow-brow-maker. We saw it growing in popularity over the past year-and-a-half, but I think it's going to be a major trend in 2017," says Kapil, "if you haven't been blessed with thick brows, or flawless arches, semi-permanent tattooing may be the solution. Hibba Beauty's reformation specialists give in-depth consultations to discuss your #browgoals and then delicately draw each hair in one at a time to perfectly blend in with your existing hair. It can last for up to two years, which means two whole years of not having to fill them in!"

"If you need serious help with shaping or getting the perfect subtle arch," says Posnick, "see an expert and as for something more permanent, cutting down your beauty routine time — try micro blading. It's become the rage and with good reason. It saves time trying to match your brow shape every morning!"



7. Multi-Purpose Products



Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain, $30, Sephora

"Products to save time and multi-purpose beauty products will be popular in 2017, think a moisturizing highlighter or a beauty pencil for cheeks, lips, and eyes," says Zinno. These kind of products will likely become your saving grace when you're running late for work.



8. Pastel Lips



Posnick explains that in 2017 we will see, "More pastel shades of lipstick and they don't have to be matte. I recommend Susan Posnick Cosmetics COLORESSENTIAL in LA or Boca."

9. Nourishing Nail Polishes



Lavender Perfector, $10, Zoya

Zinno tells Bustle how nail polishes that nourish the nails — like Zoya’s Naked line — will be big news in 2017.

10. Embellished Eyes



"The runways are emphasizing putting jewels around the eyes," says Posnick, "small bursts of colored stones at the outside corners, or along the lash line. They will certainly get you noticed." While it might not be an everyday look, it certainly sounds like a fun one!

11. The Wet Hair Look

Kristine Cruz, Senior Makeup Artist at Antonio Prieto Salon, tells Bustle over email, "A trend that will be big in summer 2017 is the wet hair look — as recently seen in the Altuzarra spring/summer 2017 runway show — inspired by the '90s Calvin Klein campaigns. The sexy, wet hair look is always a trending, summer, tousled, beach look that's taken a bit of a modern twist with a slicker look, [making it] wearable on the streets." Anything that pays homage to '90s Calvin Klein is cool in my book!

Now you know what the biggest beauty trends of 2017 will be, you can experiment with a whole new look — the term "new year, new you" has never been more appropriate!

