The 2016 Beauty Trends That We'll Remember Forever, Whether We Want To Or Not

There are some beauty trends that, for better or worse, prove difficult to forget. For instance, who could forget the brown lipliner, body glitter, and super thin brow of the '90s? You'll likely never forget the most 2016 beauty trends, because we've had some absolute corkers this year.

Blame it on social media and the window it created to peek into the realms of the creative MUAs of the world, or the most popular young celebs who are constantly making their favorite looks the next big trend — here's looking at you Kylie Jenner — there have been a plethora of weird and wonderful beauty trends this year. Over the past few years we've seen so many instances of kooky beauty trends going viral, such as the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge, glitter roots, or dyed armpit hair. IMO, this year has forged ahead in the same way; you'll either adore the creative beauty trends of 2016 or hate them with a passion.

No matter whether you love them or hate them, you'll never be able to forget these beauty trends that summed up 2016. So let's look back on this year in beauty, before we enter the New Year and discover whatever fate has in store for us.



1. Rainbow Highlighter

[Embed]

When rainbow highlighter exploded onto the internet, everyone went mad for this incredible makeup that could make you look like a unicorn IRL. I can see this magical trend sticking around for a while.



2. Overlining Lips

In 2015, people were trying to emulate Kylie Jenner's plump pout by partaking in the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. This year, folks started overlining their lips and Kylie shared how to overline lips in her app.

3. Cloning The Kardashians

Similarly, the world went mad for contouring — in the style of the Kardashian/Jenner clan — this year. Susan Posnick, makeup artist and founder of Susan Posnick Cosmetics, tells Bustle over email, "A little contouring is great, but it's time to get rid of the stripes under the cheekbones and down the sides of the nose. And besides, it makes every face look the same."



"Don't get me wrong," she adds, "contouring is great when applied by the right hands, and for subtly reshaping the face, but save the heavy stuff for nighttime lighting or professional photography."

4. Peel Off Lipstains



[Embed]

In an effort to find a long lasting lip color, folks turned to peel off lipstains and even resorted to DIY-ing their own. Yikes!

5. Glitter Everything



"Glitters come to mind when I think of 2016," Min Min Ma, Honey Artists makeup artist, tells Bustle via email. "Pat McGrath set the bar real high with her Metalmorphosis line creation. From runway looks to Instagram makeup tutorials, glitters are everywhere. The trick is to not overload on them. Pick a feature (lips or eyes) and have fun with it," she says.

6. Colourful Faux Freckles



[Embed]

Personally, I loved the ethereal multicolored freckles folks were seen sporting this year, but I know they weren't everyone's cup of tea. Posnick says, "I love them when they are natural, and peek through especially after a little sun, but to draw them on? Really?"



7. Eyelash Extensions

In an email to Bustle, Hibba Kapil, founder of Hibba Beauty, says, "2016 has been such a huge year for eyebrows, who knew they would become this important?! Beautiful, plush lashes can really accentuate a full brow. A great way to add an extra pop to your eyes is to ditch the mascara and get eyelash extensions!" This was (and still is) a great trend for folks searching for a more natural beauty look.



8. Overly Defined Brows



"This trend from Instagram needs to fade away," says Posnick, "I'm all for a good brow — too thin dates you, but makes them look natural with a good arch. If in doubt, see a professional."



9. Charcoal Skincare



Biore Deep Cleansing Pore Strips Charcoal 6 Count, $5.59, amazon.com

"Charcoal is one of the hottest beauty ingredients of 2016," explains beauty and lifestyle expert Jeanette Zinno, over email, "popping up in skincare products from cleanses to masks to clean skin and unplug pores. The ingredient has become so popular that it’s even been used in teas, juices, and water."

10. The Faux Man Bun



Man Bun — The Original Clip On Man Bun (TM) (Black), $9.99, amazon.com

Men were not forgotten when it came to kooky beauty trends in 2016. "One of the most memorable and funny hair trends for me in 2016 was the 'Man Bun'," says Kristine Cruz, Senior Makeup Artist, Antonio Prieto Salon in an email to Bustle. "What made this trend memorable was that they sold attachable clip-on man buns, for those who didn't have enough hair to throw into a high or low bun," says Cruz.

11. Rainbrows



[Embed]

The rainbow eyebrow trend likely stemmed from festive glitter brows. Although not an every day look, they were pretty fun!

12. Overly Nude Or Unnatural Lipstick Shades

"I love nude lips, especially with a smokey eye, but use a nude with a touch of pink, bronze, or copper in it for warmth," says Posnick. However, she explains that she's not a fan of "overly nude lips" saying, "no more corpse-like makeup please."



"On that same note — yellow, blue, and bright green lipsticks? I LOVE color, but that trend is best left to the under 20 crowd," adds Posnick.

13. Succulent Hair



[Embed]

Could there be anything more 2016 than succulent hair? This hipster hair trend inspired by cacti takes the biscuit.

One can only wonder what the face of beauty will look like next year, but for now you can laugh or cry over the fact that these 2016 beauty trends will soon be a distant memory.

