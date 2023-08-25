Angelina Jolie's Mysterious New Hand Tattoos Have Finally Been Revealed

From her early role in Girl, Interrupted to her more recent foray into the world of superheros in Eternals, Angelina Jolie has no doubt secured her status as one of most sought-after, beloved actors of the past three decades. Though while her current self balances acting, film directing, and motherhood, it’s her efforts in providing a voice and platform for refugees and underprivileged humans of all kind that is a major pillar of her legacy.

Another itty-bitty part of her iconography? An infinite love for collecting tattoos. And the 48-year-old continues to adorn her body with thoughtful art.

Earlier this week, a NYC-based tattoo artist that goes by the name of Mr. K (and works at the celebrity-favorite Bang Bang Tattoo studio) took to his Instagram to share a snap of Jolie’s new hand tattoos. Blurring out the tattoos etched onto each middle finger, the comment section roared with speculation that the ink might just be in honor of her previous relationship with fellow silver-screen legend, Brad Pitt.

“It’s NOTHING related with Brad Pitt,” Mr. K quickly confirmed — though fans of both the actor and tattooist were eager for the big reveal nonetheless (which wouldn’t come until nearly two days thereafter).

In line with the current hand tattoo trends (that Megan Fox most recently adopted), Jolie opted for some fine line embellishments in black ink that result in fingers that appear long and lithe.

As for the meaning behind the look? Mr. K explains via Instagram caption that “this tattoo represents two daggers in geometric & abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross.”