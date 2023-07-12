In the last year or so, it’s clear that Megan Fox has been going through a transformation. Back in March 2023, she ditched her signature raven black strands in lieu of a mermaid-inspired copper shade — which the actor has been rocking ever since — and shortly thereafter, she cleared her entire Instagram feed, perhaps in an effort to start fresh, so to say.

Similarly with freshly-inked tattoos, the meaningful marks often represent closing chapters, commemorating one’s personal history, or even adding visual reminders of things one would like to manifest. And of course, even a few pieces of art can transform one’s appearance. With a total of 20 just-tatted pieces: It’s clear that Fox was in the mood for some serious change.

When it comes to new ink, Fox has long been a fan of adorning her body with art. Case in point? She starting collecting ink at the age of 18, adding an infamous black and white portrait of Marilyn Monroe on her forearm (which she later removed). And it’s her fearlessness in marking her skin with memories, and being unafraid to remove or cover them up, that is a reminder that nothing lasts forever...her recent snake tattoo coverup being a testament to that.

Inked by Jesse Krydick, a New Jersey-based tattooist who is currently touring the United States, Fox formally closed the chapter on her relationship with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, instead opting for a detailed snake with ornamental florals that snake up her hip.

Fox then enlisted Syd Smith, a tattooist who has an expertise in micro art and fine line tattoos (who also so happened to be touring the US with Krydick), to create a collection of finger tattoos that tell a story.

With symbols like 11 11 on either pinky, along with moons, stars, and even an all-seeing eye, Fox’s 19 new tattoos illustrate the actor’s spirituality. Being that the symbol of a “twin flame” is 11 in numerology, it may just represent her seemingly still-on relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she has expressed in recent past was her great “twin flame” love.