If the biggest makeup trends of 2024 had one thing in common, it would surely be the return of full-glam beats and increasingly fun artistry. There is no greater example of that than TikTok, with its endless feed of gorgeous beauty techniques and creative hacks for those who are *so* over the “no makeup” makeup vibe.

Sultry espresso makeup, a high-glam cut crease, and the Gigi Hadid-approved “sunset blush” obsession are a few viral trends that surely fit the “more is more” aesthetic — though the latest tutorial to make an appearance on BeautyTok might just be one of the easiest (and most glamorous) looks to try yet. Meet the “bat eye” hack, which is just now gaining traction, with an increasing number of influencers breaking out the tape to give it a go.

The TikTok-Viral “Bat Eye” Makeup Hack

Makeup mavens who love an intricate eye moment would likely agree that tape is the most unexpected — yet useful — tool to carry around in your beauty cabinet. Yes, the sticky stuff you use for scrapbooking and crafts.

It also is a necessity for trying out the bat eye technique, along with any matte eyeshadow shade you’d like (though the girlies often reach for black or “cherry mocha” hues).

The bat eye is similar to a classic cat eye, yet distinct in that the top of the wing is crisp, while the bottom is much softer and smoked out. Moreover, while most cat eyes are created with a long-lasting eyeliner — be it liquid or pencil — a bat eye look is easiest to achieve by packing down eyeshadow powders and diffusing the lower edge with a fluffy brush.

The result is the seductive look of elongated siren-inspired eyes, with a cool girl refresh.

How To Create The Look This SZN

Before trying the hack at home, you want to make sure that your makeup base is complete first, leaving your eyes as one of the final steps. Once you’re ready, you want to rip off two pieces of tape — be it the roll of Scotch you have in your drawer, washi tape, or otherwise — and get ready to place them on each lid.

To get the perfect lengthened shape, you’ll want to place the very tip of the tape in the center of your lid above your iris, connecting with the lash line. Leaving enough space for the wing shape you’d like, softly press down on the tape, letting it extend out toward your temple at a slight angle.

Using a dense brush, begin patting down the eyeshadow color you’d like precisely along the tape’s line. Next, go in with a small fluffy brush to gently blend out the lower half of your wing. For a bat eye that is extra-sharp and long-lasting, use an eyeliner of the same color to emphasize along the tape’s crisp line.

Slowly remove each piece of tape to reveal your bat eyes — and if need be, grab a bit of concealer to clean up the edges where the wing fades away. Et voilà: a gorgeous makeup look in minutes.