Frosted Brows, Plum Pouts, & More Of Winter’s Biggest Makeup Trends

And just like that, the beauty trends are beginning to shift, calling for an upgrade to your makeup bag.

During this fall season, red carpets and your social media feeds have been flooded with a few key looks: sultry burgundy eyeliner, “berry girl” hues, and chocolate-lined lips. For the upcoming winter months, the tones are getting a bit cooler by comparison.

For one, dark, deep, and plum-tinted vampy lip colors are steadily on the rise, serving as an effortless way to make a bold statement with your pout.

Either paired with those same near-black lippies or on their own, other more out-there makeup trends — like frosted eyebrows and “goth girl” glamour — are predicted to take centerstage as the seasons switch.

“The ‘goth glam’ influence is strong, but updated with elegance,” says Charlie Riddle, the global beauty director at Stila Cosmetics. “The looks will feel romantic, yet powerful.”

If you need some beauty inspo, scroll through for the biggest makeup trends for winter 2025, according to industry experts.

1 Cinnamon-Toned Blonzers @jastookes In the blush world, coquettish bright pinks are being replaced by “blonzers” (which are essentially bronze-toned hues). According to Tobi Henney, a celebrity makeup artist, the cinnamon-tinted blonzer wave will dominate trends, noting that “more natural blushes with bronze undertones” will reign.

2 Plum-Stained Vampy Lips @haileybieber Wintertime is the perfect excuse to experiment with deep and dark lip colors — and both makeup artists predict the sultry hues will make a statement this year. “Vampy lips are coming back,” says Henney. Riddle agrees, saying that “red lips will have some competition with darker berry tones and almost-black pouts.” He points to the Stila Calligraphy Lip Stain in Amelia ($25) for a plum-colored lip stain that matches the vibe.

3 Romantic Feathery Lashes @if_you_like_ninacolada In recent months, minimal mascara looks have been all the rage. But the tides are beginning to shift to a slightly more dramatic place come winter. “Feathery lashes are in,” says Henney, who points to the Dark Swan of Denmark Faux-Mink Lashes in Angelic ($23) for an “elevated lash look.”

4 Sultry Gothic Glamour @lapetitevengeance From celeb-loved jet-black hair hues to “dark coquette” manicures, it’s clear gothic glamour is a staple in the beauty world these days. And it’s continuing to leave its mark this winter. “The goth glam influence is strong,” says Riddle. “Think rich, dark hues for an intense eye look — like black, deep burgundy, and forest green.”

5 That Real-Skin Glow @tobimakeup Trends swing back and forth between dewy and matte finishes. According to Henney, velvety skin with a subtle glow — rather than a near-wet dew — will be big this coming season. “Natural complexions that look like real skin with a healthy glow are on-trend,” she tells Bustle.

6 Cool-Toned Eyes @taniellejaimua Smoky grays, cool-toned browns, and greige hues have been a mainstay for a while now, and have no signs of slowing down. “Eyeshadow colors will be more cool-toned for winter,” says Riddle. Add the ColourPop Stone Cold Fox Eyeshadow Palette ($35) or The Smokey Palette from Kylie Cosmetics ($32) to your collections ASAP.

7 A Nearly-Natural Flush @patrickta If you’re a mainstay on BeautyTok, you may have seen the recent obsession with ultra-subtle beige blush shades. Riddle is tapped in. “Blush colors that are close to a natural flush and melt into the skin will be on-trend for winter,” he says.

8 Ice-Cold Frosted Brows @caraelizabeth_beauty For a bit of unexpected shimmer, Riddle is convinced that giving your brows an icy makeover will be a cool way to upgrade your look. “Give brows a frosted effect with white or silver products that have a bit of shimmer,” he says. Add some shine to your brows and lashes with the Rabanne Famous Topcoat Mascara ($25).