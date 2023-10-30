For many people, the holiday season doesn’t truly begin until the warm and wintry products are released at Bath & Body Works. Whether you’re shopping in store or online, nothing beats the nostalgia of their balsam-scented candles, peppermint body washes, and vanilla hand creams.

As of Oct. 30, you can find all of these products as well as new releases at the store — because Christmas has officially begun at Bath & Body Works. It’s right on time for early shoppers as well as anyone who can’t wait a second longer to turn their apartment into a wintery wonderland.

To mark the start of the season, it’s time to put a holiday-themed Bath & Body Works hand soap in your bathroom, and it’s practically required that you swap out your go-to body wash for something a little more seasonal. Consider this your sign to also begin lighting a Christmas cookie-scented three-wick candle as you spend cozy nights in. Sure, it may technically still be fall, but Bath & Body Works stans know that the holidays start early.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts or for yourself, keep scrolling for the official Christmas 2023 Bath & Body Works lineup.

1 A Nostalgic Body Spray Vanilla Bean Noel Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $17.95 See On Bath & Body Works With notes of vanilla bean, warm caramel, sugar, and musk, this body spray smells exactly like fresh-baked holiday cookies. Since it’s a body mist, you can wear it on its own or layer it with other, heavier fragrances for a scent that’s truly your own.

2 A Holiday-Ready Room Scent Luminous Wallflowers Fragrance Refill Bath & Body Works $7.95 See On Bath & Body Works You can never go wrong with Bath & Body Works’ classic holiday scents, but it’s also worth trying their just-dropped addition to the Christmas lineup: Luminous, a decadent blend of ruby currant, iris, and sweet amber. Fill your home with the fragrance to spark some festive joy.

3 An Inviting Candle Tree Farm 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $24.95 See On Bath & Body Works Nothing beats walking around a tree farm with a warm apple cider in hand, but lighting this candle is a close second. The fragrance notes include crisp pine needle, warm cedar, and spiced apple. Just light it up and your entire space will smell amazing.

4 An Invigorating Body Wash Twisted Peppermint Body Wash Bath & Body Works $15.95 See On Bath & Body Works This sparkly pink body wash smells of peppermint, sugared snow, fresh balsam, and vanilla buttercream. With hydrating vitamin B5 and aloe, it’ll gently cleanse your skin with a rich, bubbly lather as its scent transports you straight to Christmas morning.

5 A Lightly Scented Mist Fairytale Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $17.95 See On Bath & Body Works With pomegranate nectar, fresh orange blossom, vanilla bean, and warm amber, you can wear this fragrance mist around the holidays — and well into the new year. The mist is light, sweet, and perfectly layerable.

6 The Perfect Holiday Hand Soap Golden Berry Mistletoe Cleansing Gel Hand Soap Bath & Body Works $7.95 $3.50 See On Bath & Body Works Nothing signals that the holidays are here quite like a brand-new Bath & Body Works hand soap by the sink. Golden Berry Mistletoe has notes of sparkling berries, sugared spruce, and frosted air for a scent that smells sweet and clean.

7 The Coziest Cleansing Bar Bright Christmas Morning Shea Butter Cleansing Bar Bath & Body Works $8.95 Bath & Body Works To turn your shower into a holiday treat, try washing with the new Bright Christmas Morning cleansing bar, which has warm notes of red berry, blood orange, and crisp apple. The bar has a rich, creamy lather and ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to help your skin maintain its natural moisture barrier.

8 A Cute Gift Box Champagne Toast Gift Box Set Bath & Body Works $38.95 See On Bath & Body Works Make someone on your gift list very happy with this box set. It contains a nourishing body lotion, a party-ready fragrance, and a soothing shower gel that all smell like berries, tangerine, and bubbly Champagne — all perfectly packaged for the holidays.

9 A Hydrating Body Cream Strawberry Snowflakes Ultimate Hydration Body Cream Bath & Body Works $17.95 See On Bath & Body Works Whether you’re going ice skating or just trying to combat cold winter air, you’ll definitely want to keep some Bath & Body Works lotion on hand. The formula is infused with natural essential oils, vitamin E, aloe, and shea butter to keep your mitts extra soft for 24 hours, and the scent is equally enticing, thanks to notes of juicy strawberry, whipped cream, and bergamot.

10 A Vitamin-Infused Body Wash Frosted Coconut Snowball Body Wash Bath & Body Works $14.95 See On Bath & Body Works Start your everything shower off right with the Frosted Coconut Snowball Body Wash, which smells of coconut, vanilla, freesia, snow-kissed woods, and spun sugar. This dermatologist-tested formula will gently cleanse your skin with a bubbly lather, while vitamins B5 and aloe leave you feeling extra soft.

11 A Mini Gift Set Champagne Toast Mini Gift Set Bath & Body Works $9.95 See On Bath & Body Works Whether you’re looking for a stocking stuffer or a quick prezzie, you can’t go wrong with a mini gift set from Bath & Body Works. This one comes with a tiny shea butter-infused hand cream and a PocketBac hand sanitizer, all wrapped in super cute Nutcracker-themed packaging.

12 An Outdoorsy Candle Frozen Lake 3-Wick Candle Bath & Body Works $24.95 See On Bath & Body Works This room-filling fragrance combines lavender, eucalyptus, and juniper berries for a scent that mimics the feeling of skating around in fresh, frosty air. Keep it for yourself or give it to your Bath & Body Works-loving bestie.