Ask any runway aficionado, and they’ll probably tell you fashion month doesn’t really kick off until Milan. After all, it’s home to heavy-hitters like Gucci, Prada, Armani, Bottega Veneta — and the list goes on. If New York and London are the appetizers, Milan is the main course.

This year, though, there was plenty to get your attention beyond the clothes. Glenn Martens’ final show at Diesel packed on the PDA, with models getting handsy in the audience; robots made their runway debut at Vogue World; and Jacob Elordi was spotted on boyfriend duty, filming Kendall Jenner as she walked Bottega Veneta.

Naturally, the beauty looks weren’t about to be upstaged. Bold eye makeup made a major comeback, with disco ball lids, exaggerated liner, and blue eyeshadow stealing the spotlight. If it sounds a little ’80s, you’re onto something: hot pink blush and teased hair brought even more maximalist energy to the runway.

Elsewhere, things got a little more romantic, with blurred lips and Renaissance-inspired hair — but faux facial piercings and vampy manicures proved spring still has a grungy side, too.

Ahead, a look at the biggest beauty trends from Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027.

1. Makeout Lips

Blurred lipstick at Diesel. Instagram / @tomwrighthair

If sex sells, Diesel has the fashion market cornered. While planted attendees made out in the stands, makeup artist Inge Grognard sent models down the runway with appropriately smudged pouts.

2. Cornflower Blue Lids

Frosty blue lids at Jil Sander. Getty / Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Watercolor eyeshadow at Sportmax. Instagram / @siddharthasimone 1 / 2

Feeling blue? So is MFW. At Sportmax, makeup artist Siddhartha Simone gave cornflower blue a watercolor finish, diffusing it across the lids alongside ghost lashes. Jil Sander, meanwhile, took the sheer shadow in a more ’90s direction, pairing it with frosty inner corners and a brown pout.

3. Vampy Manis

Burgundy manicures at Dolce & Gabbana. Getty / Victor VIRGILE / Contributor Purple prism nails at Vogue World. Instagram / @erinaritanail 1 / 2

Beyond the usual pastels, spring is also making room for moodier colors. Case in point: the burgundy nails at Dolce & Gabbana and plum claws at Vogue World.

4. ’80s Blush

Hot pink blush at Marco Rambaldi. Getty / Alena Zakirova / Contributor Draped blush at The Attico. Getty / WWD / Contributor 1 / 2

Next time you apply a little too much blush, just keep blending it onto your lids. At The Attico and Marco Rambaldi, hot pink flushes extended from the cheeks to the eyes for a monochromatic take on ’80s-style draping.

5. Renaissance Hair

Renaissance updos at Vogue World. Getty / Valentina S. Frugiuele / Stringer Half-up hairdo at Vogue World. Getty / Daniele Venturelli / Contributor 1 / 2

For another beauty throwback, MFW went even further back in the archives. Continuing the romantic vibes from NYC and London, loose half-up waves and intricate braided updos at Vogue World looked plucked straight out of a Botticelli painting — pearls optional.

6. Metallic Makeup

Disco-ball lids at Blumarine. Getty / Alena Zakirova / Contributor Metallic makeup at Gucci. Instagram / @samvisser 1 / 2

If blue eyeshadow is the ingénue, metallic makeup is the femme fatale — flashy, dramatic, and made for after dark. At Blumarine, silver lids popped against all the ruffles and rosettes, while Gucci’s lead makeup artist Sam Visser went full bombshell with a dark copper smoky eye, frosted lips, and high-shine champagne gold cheeks.

7. Faux Facial Piercings

Glued-on studs at The Attico. Getty / WWD / Contributor

Inspired to get a facial piercing but not ready to commit? Take a cue from The Attico, where model Mona Tougaard sported faux silver studs across her eyebrows, cheeks, nose bridge, and lips. When you can peel them off later, there’s no reason to stop at just one, after all.

8. Graphic Liner

Extended cat-eyes at Sportmax. Getty / Pietro D'Aprano / Contributor Graphic liner at Taller Marmo. 1 / 2

Apparently, MFW got the eye-maxxing memo — and when colorful shadow wasn’t doing the heavy lifting, liner went for it. Drawn-on spider lashes, white waterlines, and floating curved lines gave models at Taller Marmo a wide-eyed doll effect. Sportmax’s runway showcased an equally exaggerated shape, with extra-long cat-eyes extending straight out toward the temple.

9. Windswept Strands

Teased volume at Prada. Getty / WWD / Contributor Windswept hair at Ermanno Scervino. Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff 1 / 2

There’s a secret third option in the middle versus side part debate: no part at all. At Ermanno Scervino, loosely pulled-back updos left strands windswept across models’ faces. At Prada, the wind blew in the opposite direction, with hair swept back and teased at the crown.

10. Popsicle Pouts

Popsicle lips at Luisa Beccaria. Instagram / @maccosmeticsitalia

Smudged lips, but make them PG. At Luisa Beccaria, models wore juicy lip stains with the color concentrated at the center, as if they’d just finished a cherry-flavored popsicle. Paired with turquoise-blue liner, it’s spring beauty at its sweetest.