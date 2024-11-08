Bella Hadid is known for her sultry gaze, and her icy, blue-green eyes are made all the more intense with her dark brunette hair.

While the Palestinian-Dutch supermodel often keeps her hair and makeup low-key when off-duty, she often experiments with her glam for major events.

Recently, she’s rocked a head full of tight curls, which feels miles away from her signature tousled ’do. And in 2022, she debuted an unexpected “chamomile blonde” hair hue that made her look even more like her sister, Gigi Hadid.

As for makeup, she’s stayed pretty true to her pencil-thin brows and subtly contoured complexion for a chic ’90s vibe — though sometimes she emphasizes her eyes with a bit of black eyeliner.

Her latest romp in Dubai is one that marked a refreshed look for both her hair *and* glam.

Bella Hadid’s Choppy Bangs

On Nov. 5, Hadid made an appearance at the Dubai Mall to celebrate the opening of Chopard’s newest boutique. She looked regal in a shimmering gold archival couture look from Lebanese fashion designer, Elie Saab — though it was her unexpected hair and makeup that really stood out.

In particular: Hadid sported choppy bangs and dramatic eye makeup.

Keeping her near-black strands straight and long, hairstylist Syd Hayes threw in some chic choppy bangs into the mix — a style Hadid hasn’t worn before. Extending just above her eyes and beautifully framing her face, the fringe added some edge to her elegant ensemble.

Her Sultry Black-Lined Eyes

Aside from her freshly-chopped tresses, Bella’s eye makeup was extra bold and dramatic.

Nadia Tayeh, a New York City-based makeup artist and fellow Palestinian, kept Hadid’s skin simple and glowing for the event with a dusty rose gloss on her pout. For the standout feature, she then heavily rimmed her eyes with a rich black liner, focusing most of the product on the outer corners and the lower lashline.

The result is an example of winter 2025’s trending (and ultra-seductive) “gothic glamour” look. “The ‘goth glam’ influence is strong, but updated with elegance,” Charlie Riddle, the global beauty director at Stila Cosmetics, previously told Bustle. “Think rich, dark hues for an intense eye look — like black, deep burgundy, and forest green.”

You may want to add Bella’s latest glam to your moodboard.