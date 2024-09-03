Those who paint their nails at home likely have an enviable collection of gorgeous polish colors as well as a few essential tools for artful looks (like the viral Lights Lacquer French tip nail stamper, for one). You may also see some magnets in their kits for one major reason: to create fierce cat-eye manicures.

ICYWW, cat-eye nails have a similar-looking texture to cozy velvet nails, though with a slight variation that makes them distinct: With a magnet, these manis feature a sleek line through each nail to mimic a cat’s eye.

Cat-eye manis can come in all shapes, colors, and designs, making them about as versatile as the classic French tip — thus it’s just as hard to figure out which kind to get. That’s why it helps to look to your zodiac sign for some nail inspo.

Case in point? Those with the fiery Aries sign are often drawn to classic shades of red polish, which makes for a cat-eye set that is beautifully modern with a timeless vibe. Earthy and grounded Capricorns, on the other hand, tend to prefer latte-inspired browns.

Read on to see which cat eye manicure would suit you best, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @somethingbout_nail Classic Fire Red Aries are natural-born leaders and are filled with passionate energy. These traits are a perfect match for vibrant red colors, and look especially daring with a cool girl cat-eye manicure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @youngbbenice Earthy Aura Art Taureans are earth signs that love comfort and life’s little luxuries — and alongside shades of deep chocolate brown and pale pink, they tend to adore emerald-inspired green tones. These aura cat eye nails are a total vibe for the zodiac sign.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @nailsbymaki.nyc Taupe-Toned Stars Geminis are beloved for their curious spirit and playful energy — and their manicures often have a similar sentiment. Go for an eye-catching pop of stars adorning neutral taupe cat-eye nails for a unique, whimsical set.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @sansungnails Moonlit Gunmetal Cancers are ruled by the moon, and their aesthetic is just as silvery and alluring. For the perfect Cancerian cat-eye tips, go for a reflective gunmetal silver.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @brushedbyb_ Sun-Drenched Orange Leos are ruled by the sun and are very comfortable being the center of attention — so it’s safe to say these orange cat-eye nails are made for only the most fearless of wearers.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @brilis_nails Celestial Silver Thanks to Virgo queens like Beyoncé, shades of silver have become synonymous with the earth sign. These bright pewter-colored nails with itty bitty celestial stars are therefore very Virgo-coded.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @naildesu Barely-There Neutral In a word, those with Libra placements can be described as “heavenly” — and their go-to manis are a reflection of that. When in doubt, a skin tone-matching neutral with a trendy magnetic finish is an effortless pick for the air sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @florr_deunias Black Cherry French Details With their birthday celebrations taking place throughout spooky SZN, Scorpios are often drawn to a dark and sultry color palette. These purple-tinted black cherry cat-eye nails with a few French accent tips are beautifully Scorpio-inspired.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @mooncat Adventurous Cobalt Blue Sagittarians are the adventurer of the zodiac — and their ideal nail polish colors speak to just that. For one, the fire sign is associated with daring shades of cobalt blue, making this colorful cat-eye moment a win.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @pintatelasunas_xalapa Caramel Latte Brown Capricorns are known to be incredibly hard-working — and given their attitude towards their career, they’d likely be drawn to shades of brown nail polish reminiscent of their favorite latte.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @sansungnails Bold Two-Toned Design Very much the oddballs of the zodiac, Aquarians aren’t afraid to rock out-there nail art or unique color combinations. These cat-eye nails with contrasting shades of cool turquoise blue and orange are ideal for the individualistic sign.